Coloured dials that get the green light

The biggest trend in men’s watches for 2017 is colour. Check out our selection of vibrant contenders and say goodbye to your monochrome dial.

29 June 2017
15
  • Bulgari Diagono Scuba watch with orange dial
    Bulgari’s sportiest watch, the Diagono Scuba, comes in this energising model with an orange dial and matching strap. Water-resistant to 300 metres, this is an ideal watch for men who enjoy water sports (£5,050).
  • Hermès Arceau Très Grand Modèle watch
    Hermès manages to bring a touch of the unexpected to all its watch creations, including this Arceau Très Grand Modèle with a blue lacquered dial. Originally designed in 1978, the Arceau features sloping numerals designed to evoke the galloping stride of a horse and stirrup-like lugs (£4,050).
  • Zenith Pilot Type 20 Extra Special watch
    Get the vintage aviator vibe with this Pilot Type 20 Extra Special watch from Zenith, complete with an oversized winding crown and retro numerals, an aged steel case and a burgundy dial and strap (£4,900).
  • Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro camouflage watch
    Italian designer Giuliano Mazzuoli took inspiration from a pressure gauge to create his iconic Manometro watch. Decked out in beige camouflage, the bezel of this formidable 45mm soldier is made from a composite material with mottled colours and a texture similar to that of a stone (£3,450).
  • H. Moser & Cie Venturer Small Seconds XL Purity Cosmic Green watch
    Few watchmakers can rival H. Moser’s ability to produce stunning fumé dials. This white gold model, the Venturer Small Seconds XL Purity Cosmic Green, glows with an intense pine-green dial and the classic minimalism that has come to define the brand (€21,900).
  • Up next

    Stylish new sports watches for women
    Chopard Happy Ocean dive watch
     
  • -

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Rebecca Doulton

REBECCA DOULTON

Luxury goods and lifestyle writer Rebecca began writing for the Financial Times in Mexico City in the early 1980s. Formerly the editor of the Tiempo de Relojes website, Rebecca joined The Jewellery Editor with a wealth of experience in watches. ...

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.