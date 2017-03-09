Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous watches

15
-
Yellow gold is inching its way back into the limelight and Jaeger-LeCoultre's medium-sized Rendez-Vous Night & Day model comes in a 34mm yellow gold case. The effect is classic and classy, and the contrasting white guilloché dial with black numerals and blued hands creates a crisp, legible dial (£13,000).
-
-
-
The Night & Day also benefits from an increase in case size and the possibility of changing the watch strap with no fuss. The stainless-steel model marries the practicality of this metal, ideal for everyday wear, with the luxury of diamonds set in the lovely guilloché dial with its night and day aperture (£7,400).
-
-
-