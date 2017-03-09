Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous watches

Jaeger-LeCoultre enhances its bestselling Rendez-Vous watch collection for women with a chiming function, a Moon phase and a larger case size of 38.2mm.

REBECCA DOULTON

Luxury goods and lifestyle writer Rebecca began writing for the Financial Times in Mexico City in the early 1980s. Formerly the editor of the Tiempo de Relojes website, Rebecca joined The Jewellery Editor with a wealth of experience in watches. ...

