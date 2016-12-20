Classic women’s watches for Christmas

The rationale behind choosing a classic watch over a trendy, fashionable model is all about prolonging the pleasure. Luckily, being ‘classic’ does not mean being old-fashioned or boring as you will see from our selection of women’s watches that will look great for years to come.

1

Boucheron Reflet Medium

£8,300

Boucheron’s famous Reflet watch was born in 1947, coinciding with the birth of Modernism, and it immediately caught Edith Piaf’s eye, who acquired one as a good luck talisman in 1948. The sleek architecture of this watch, with its elongated and sculpted gadroons curving beautifully over the top and bottom of the case, the cabochon crown and sober dial, have made the Reflet one of the Maison’s most successful and recognisable watches. This 21mm yellow gold model with a creamy lacquered dial and classic Roman numerals comes on a scintillating gold calf leather strap. Elegant yet versatile, the watch features an interchangeable strap system that allows you to change the mood of your watch in seconds, opting for any of the coloured straps “uniquely tailored to each moment of life”.

The Modernist architecture of Boucheron’s Reflet watch, with its elongated and sculpted gadroons curving beautifully over the top and bottom of the case, has made this watch a classic (£8,300).

2

Girard-Perregaux Cat’s Eye Day & Night

£23,500

Shaped like a mysterious cat’s eye, this bewitching model by Girard-Perregaux shimmers with the sparkly metallic inclusions found in natural aventurine and the brilliant light of white diamonds. The oval-shaped case is crafted in warm pink gold and decorated with a flourish of 62 brilliant-cut diamonds on the bezel. Set into the midnight blue aventurine dial, white diamonds double up as hour markers and a day/night indicator, located inside the small seconds counter at 6 o’clock, lets you know whether it is night or day with a hand-engraved pink gold sun and moon. The mechanical automatic movement has also been beautifully finished with Côtes de Genève motifs and a pink gold rotor bearing the letters GP.

The Cat’s Eye Night & Day watch by Girard-Perregaux shimmers with the sparkly metallic inclusions found in natural aventurine and the brilliant light of white diamonds (£23,500).

3

Vacheron Constantin Harmony Dual Time watch

£35,950

Inspired by one of Vacheron Constantin’s pulsometer chronographs of 1928 with a cushion-shaped case, the Harmony collection is a triumph of design. Pairing a circular dial with a square bezel, the shape is harmonious and pleasing to the eye. The ladies’ Harmony Dual Time is one of the most elegant GMT watches on the market and comes in a 37mm white gold case with a diamond-set bezel and large, vintage-style numerals. Offering a fresh take on this handy complication for travellers, the dual time function is indicated in a sub-dial at 4 o’clock complemented by a day/night indicator at 7 o’clock. Turn the watch over and admire Vacheron Constantin’s automatic movement with its beautifully engraved oscillating weight. Presented on a pale blue alligator leather strap, this watch is limited to 500 models.

Vacheron Constantin’s white gold Harmony Dual Time watch offers women a fresh take on this handy complication for travellers and indicates the second time zone in a sub-dial at 4 o'clock (£35,950).

4

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Poppy

£38,400

Unlike anything else you will find on the market, Parmigiani’s watches have a distinct personality and soul. Radiating optimism and joie de vivre, the Tonda 1950 Poppy watch has a vibrant, eye-catching dial made from lipstick red aventurine stone. Lean, elegant rose gold-plated hour markers and Delta-shaped hands, with a coat of luminescence for enhanced legibility, read off the hours and minutes against the bright red background. The contours of the 39mm rose gold case are highlighted in diamonds as are the lugs, which embrace the sumptuous rose gold bracelet. Inside the lean 39mm case of this model is Parmigiani’s ultra-thin automatic movement decorated with beautiful haute horlogerie finishes.

The rich red colour of the aventurine dial of the Parmigiani Tonda 1950 Poppy beautifully complements the rose gold strap (POA).

5

Ralph Lauren 867 Petite Rose Gold Diamond Women’s watch

£ 17,600

Named after Ralph Lauren's flagship New York store at 867 Madison Avenue, this ladies’ watch recreates the geometry and sleek lines of the architecture of the 1930s, an age when skyscrapers like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State came to define New York’s skyline. Characterised by its square case and streamlined gold bracelet, the provenance of this beauty is unmistakably Art Deco. Things get a little jazzier on the off-white lacquered dial with a heady cocktail of Arabic and Roman numerals breaking up the rigid symmetry of the squares. After all, the 1930s were also the heyday of the Jazz Age and Ralph Lauren is the best designer to capture that unique New York state of mind.