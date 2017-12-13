Luxurious Christmas gifts for animal-loving men

Our line-up of the most original gifts for animal-lovers from a hipster-cool Gucci watch to lime green parrot cufflinks and a mechanical turtle.

13 December 2017
  • Kelys mechanical turtle automaton
    Made by music box maker Reuge and Swiss automaton expert Nicoal Court, Kelys winds up to walk and reveal Chirp the song bird from under his carapace. 
  • Theo Fennell peridot Parrot cufflinks
    Theo Fennell Parrot cufflinks in 18 carat yellow gold with hand-carved peridot heads, coral beaks and crystal eyes (£4,500). 
  • Vhernier Toucan cufflinks
    The smooth finish of Vhernier's seriously stylish Toucan cufflinks was achieved by layering rock crystal over mother-of-pearl and carnelian (€6,800 each).
  • Patrick Mavros Pangolin silver belt buckle
    Men are not forgotten in the Patrick Mavros Pangolin collection with this belt buckle in sterling silver (£600).
  • Gucci La Marché des Merveilles bee watch
    Gucci is buzzing with energy thanks to the input of creative designer Alessandro Michele. This La Marché des Merveilles watch features the classic green and red Gucci textile stripes with a large golden embroidered bee (£610).
