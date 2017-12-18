The coolest watches for him this Christmas

Just in time for Christmas we unearth the coolest watches on this planet for the man in your life with a taste for the unusual. 

18 December 2017
  • Tudor Heritage Black Bay steel and gold watch with black dial
    Fitted with a steel and gold bracelet, Tudor’s Heritage Black Bay dive watch incorporates a variation of the brand’s first in-house movement with a date function (£3,400).
  • Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver Chronograph
    The iconic octagonal case of Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Offshore watch frames the vibrant acid-green dial (€25,000).
  • Corum Big Bubble Anima watch
    A collaboration between Corum and Italian DJ and composer Matteo Ceccarini, the Big Bubble Anima watch features a piercing blue eye on the dial, replicated with extreme anatomical detail and enhanced by 3D technology (£10,700).
  • Bulgari Diagono Scuba watch with orange dial
    Bulgari’s sportiest watch, the Diagono Scuba, comes in this energising model with an orange dial and matching strap. Water-resistant to 300 metres, this is an ideal watch for men who enjoy water sports (£5,050).
  • Ulysse Nardin Diver Black Sea dive watch
    The vibrant canary-yellow ceramic tiles on the black rubber bezel give Ulysse Nardin's Diver Black Sea a knockout presence (€14,800). 
