Watches from day two at Baselworld

15
-
It’s the 60th anniversary of Omega’s legendary Speedmaster chronograph and nostalgia is at an all-time high. This commemorative model, which captures the spirit of its 1957 predecessor, replicates the ‘tropical’ dial and ‘Broad Arrow’ hands of the original (£5,360).
-
A classic watch for women, Blancpain’s Villeret Date Moon Phases is presented in a feminine-sized 29mm red gold case with a sprinkling of diamonds and a Moon phase and date complication. If you look closely at the Moon, you will see that ‘she’ is graced with long eyelashes and a beauty spot (£13,900).
-
The Sea-Dweller turns 50 this year and Rolex revisits its professional dive watch - the first to feature an automatic helium escape valve – in a larger case size of 43mm. Other tweaks include a wider bracelet, the red letters on the dial like its 1967 ancestor and a cyclops magnifying lens over the date (£8,350).
-
Inspired by the first wristwatch created for Caroline Murat by Breguet in 1810, the Reine de Naples Princesse is the epitome of femininity. Its rose gold oval case, curved to sit perfectly on the wrist and set with diamonds, houses a dreamy white mother-of-pearl dial with billowing clouds and an engraved section housing the hands and the extra-large numeral VI (£28,100).
-
The Loving Butterfly Automaton by Jaquet Droz will steal your heart with its depiction of a child being drawn in a chariot by a butterfly. The miracle here is watching the animated scenery as the wheel of the chariot spins and the butterfly’s wings flap as they charge through the magical forest (£92,600).
-
-