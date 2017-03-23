Watches from day one at Baselworld

Day one at Baselworld and the heat is on. Here is our round-up of our favourite women’s and men’s watches so far…

23 March 2017
  • Dior Grand Soir Botanic watch
    DIOR creates a mini diorama depicting an exquisite botanical scene in 3D detail. Flowers, leaves and a heavenly background – so real you could almost touch them - are rendered in diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies (starts at €220,000).
  • H. Moser & Cie Pioneer Centre Seconds
    What seemed a far-stretch for many is now one step nearer as H. Moser & Cie. delves into stainless steel with its Pioneer Centre Seconds. The midnight blue fumé dial tracks the hours, minutes and seconds thanks to the automatic, 3-day power reserve movement, which is water-resistant to 120 metres (€11,350).
  • Patek Philippe Ref. 7130 World Time watch
    Travelling in impeccable style just got easier with Patek Philippe’s new rendition of Ref. 7130, a world timer for women in white gold with a seductive new grey-blue dial and the 24- hour time zones of the globe at a glance (£37,040).
  • Tudor Black Bay Chronograph
    Tudor welcomes its first in-house chronograph movement, a winning hybrid between sports chronograph and robust diver capable of withstanding depths of 200 metres and endowed with a beefy power reserve of 70 hours (£3,220).
  • Chanel mademoiselle J12 watch
    Chanel’s iconic J12 ceramic watch turns back its hands in time and puts Coco Chanel’s silhouette on the dial of the watch allowing Mademoiselle to indicate the passing hours and minutes of your day (£5,900).
REBECCA DOULTON

Luxury goods and lifestyle writer Rebecca began writing for the Financial Times in Mexico City in the early 1980s. Formerly the editor of the Tiempo de Relojes website, Rebecca joined The Jewellery Editor with a wealth of experience in watches. ...

