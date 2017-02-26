The welcome return of a 1980s icon from IWC

IWC has reintroduced its Da Vinci collection, a 1980s icon with a tonneau-shaped case that has been re-tailored for women in a 36mm round case.

Characterised by round cases, round crowns, round diamonds, round bezels, a round date window, rounded lugs and a round Moon phase display, the emphasis is most definitely circular in nature.

The IWC Da Vinci Automatic 36mm stainless steel and diamond watch is presented on a raspberry-coloured alligator leather strap by Santoni (£9,250).

Leonardo da Vinci is invoked in the name of the collection, a reference to the classical mood of the watch and the artist’s lifelong pursuit of ideal beauty and harmonious proportions.

Da Vinci Automatic 36mm

The IWC Da Vinci Automatic 36mm red gold watch is set with 54 white diamonds on the bezel and comes on a red gold link bracelet (£31,500). Available in four versions – three in stainless steel and one in red gold – the revamped Da Vinci Automatic steel models reflect the current trend for more accessibly priced watches. The gold model, set with 54 pure white diamonds and presented on a gold link bracelet, is the most luxurious of the four, but don’t overlook the stainless steel model, also set with 54 diamonds and presented on a vibrant raspberry Santoni alligator strap. The automatic movement, which gives life to the hours, minutes, central seconds and date, features a central hacking function that stops the seconds hand when setting the time.

The IWC Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase 36mm comes in a luxurious 18-carat red gold case with a bronze-coloured alligator strap by Santoni (£13,950). Da Vinci Moon Phase

Three new 36mm Moon Phase models, crafted in red gold and stainless steel, add this delightful and very feminine complication to the watch, positioned in a round aperture in the upper half of the dial. All the watches feature newly redesigned lugs with moving horns that allow the strap to adapt perfectly to any wrist size.

The Flower of Life

Accustomed as we are to IWC’s male-dominated watch collections and booths with planes, racing cars and other boys’ toys, it was a very pleasant surprise to be met with an Italian-inspired set decorated with Corinthian columns and a large Flower of Life figure in pride of place at the SIHH salon in Geneva.

A geometrical figure composed of overlapping circles, the Flower of Life has been known to philosophers and artists since time immemorial and was considered an example of sacred geometry. Leonardo da Vinci studied the Flower of Life and made numerous drawings of the figure in his search for beauty and proportion.

Paying homage to the symbol, all the 36mm models of the new Da Vinci collection feature an engraving of the Flower of Life on the caseback.

The Flower of Life, featuring on the back of IWC's Da Vinci watches, has been known to philosophers and artists since time immemorial and was considered an example of sacred geometry.

Santoni straps

The renowned Italian leather company Santoni is the official supplier of IWC’s leather straps and, in the case of the Da Vinci collection, contemporary colours like raspberry, bronze and dark blue have been developed especially for IWC.

