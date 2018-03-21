Twice as good: Bulgari treats Lvcea to a Tubogas bracelet

A first look at the fusion of two iconic Bulgari designs: the Tubogas bracelet and the Lvcea watch. Here's the lowdown on this most glamorous of hybrids. 

Sponsored 21 March 2018
Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 28mm stainless steel and 33mm stainless steel and rose gold diamond women’s watch 2018 Price: €5,350 for steel and €10,600 for gold and steel. 

The Lvcea watch, from the Latin ‘lux’ for light, was first launched by Italian jeweller Bulgari in 2014 and has swiftly become one of the house’s most successful women’s watches. Today, the Lvcea is presented on a Tubogas bracelet uniting two Bulgari design signatures in one sharp design.

Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 33mm rose gold and diamond automatic women’s watch 2018
The most lavish version of the Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas is in rose gold with diamonds on the hour markers, bezel and bracelet. This version has a mechanical automatic-winding caliber. Price €37,500

A very Italian approach to watches sets Bulgari apart. The Lvcea is as much about time keeping as wearing a beautiful object because it was conceived to be as desirable as any of the house’s famous jewels thanks to sculptural volumes, skillful crafting of precious metals and an opulent use of rich colours.

Inspired by the timeless beauty of Ancient Rome with its unflinching symmetry and purity of lines, the Lvcea is both classic yet contemporary. This rigorous design approach is tempered with a richness of detail and sensitive use of colours and diamond accents that have made the Lvcea such a success.

A sketch of the Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas from the Roman’s jeweller’s design studio showing how the iconic Tubogas bracelet is incorporated into the Lvcea case.

And now with the arrival of the Lvcea Tubogas, Bulgari melds its Roman design heritage with the Tubogas bracelet.  But what exactly is the Tubogas? Named for the humble gas pipe, the springy, coiling Tubogas bracelet was first seen in jewellery in the 1870’s where the serpent form, a staple of jewellery since Ancient Egypt, found a new look. Mimicking a stylised and very minimalist serpent, the mystifyingly clever construction of the Tubogas allows rows of smooth, springy, snake-like coils to wind up the arm.

This Bulgari Tubogas bracelet watch in yellow gold was made circa 1955 an early example of Bulgari adding watch dials to this distinctive gold bracelet. Note that the watch itself is by Jaeger-LeCoultre, who at the time provided movements for other brands. 

In the early 20th century, it was treated to the Art-Deco vogue for paring down and miniaturizing large-scale and often industrial designs to their essential form. The coil was further refined and in the 1940’s Bulgari added a watch dial and thus the first Tubogas Serpenti watch was born (above). A subsequent wave of design innovation in the 1970’s saw Bulgari incorporating the Tubogas into funky new jewels. Ever original, Bulgari juxtaposed the utilitarian coil with ancient coins and richly-coloured precious gems and gold (below) for a new look of Greco-Roman industrial chic.

Industrial high jewellery chic by Bulgari as modelled by Zhong Chang wearing a Tubogas yellow gold choker from the 1980's set with an ancient coin, a yellow gold choker with sapphires, cultured pearls, rubies and diamonds from 1987 and a necklace in gold with diamonds made in 1993.

Anyone who has ever tried on a Tubogas is struck by the flexibility of what looks like a solid coil. So how exactly is the Tubogas made? Slinky and sensous, the coil is formed by two long bands of gold or steel with contoured edges. The two bands are wrapped around a solid core to interlock and conceal the inner structure that is later removed. There neither soldering nor hidden articulations, just the natural flexibility of the metal, achieved by the specialist goldsmiths who carry out this task by hand to create just the right tension.

This Bulgari Tubogas watch in yellow gold was in production in 1972 and shows how the coiled gold bracelet has evolved and adapted to the styles and tastes of different decades. 

The mechanics are well-taken care of thanks to Bulgari’s own Swiss manufacturing facility where each watch is made. The Lvcea Tubogas comes in two sizes: 28mm and 33mm with a stainless steel Tubogas bracelet and black lacquer dial or a stainless steel and rose gold Tubogas bracelet with a white mother-of-pearl dial. The most opulent is a 33mm rose gold model, with diamonds around the bezel and on the bracelet.

  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 33mm stainless steel automatic women’s watch 2018 Price: €6,300
    The 33mm Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas in stainless steel combines the iconic coiled bracelet present in Bulgari's designs since the 1940's with the favourite Lvcea case for a bold new look. Price: €6,300
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 28mm stainless steel and diamond women’s watch 2018 Price: €5,350
    This version of Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas has a 28mm stainless steel case and a Tubogas bracelet with diamond hour-markers on a black lacquered dial. Price: €5,350
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 33mm rose gold and stainless steel women’s watch 2018 Price: €10,600
    The iconic Tubogas bracelet in alternating bands of rose gold and stainless steel adds a new look to the Lvcea watch with a shimmering mother of pearl dial and diamond hour markers in 33mm size and powered by an automatic-winding caliber. Price: €10,600
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 28mm rose gold and stainless steel women’s watch 2018 Price:€9,300
    This is the smaller of the two sizes for the new Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas watch. The white mother of pearl dial with diamond hour-marker blends well with glowing tones of the rose gold in the bracelet. Price:€9,300
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 33mm rose gold and diamond automatic women’s watch 2018 Price €37,500
    The most lavish version of the Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas is in rose gold with diamonds on the hour markers, bezel and bracelet. This version has a mechanical automatic-winding caliber. Price €37,500
  • Sketch of Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas new women’s watch 2018
    A sketch of the Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas from the Roman’s jeweller’s design studio showing how the iconic Tubogas bracelet is incorporated into the Lvcea case.
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 33mm stainless steel and 28mm stainless steel and diamond women’s watch 2018 Price: €10,600
    The 33mm Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas in 33mm with a rose gold and stainless steel bracelet is powered by an in-house made mechanical automatic-winding caliber and has a date window at 3 o’clock and a cabochon-cut gem set under the crown. Price: €10,600
  • Zhong Chang wearing a Bulgari Tubogas yellow gold choker from the 1980's set with an ancient coin, a yellow gold choker with sapphires, cultured pearls, rubies and diamonds from 1987 and a necklace in gold with diamonds made in 1993
    Industrial high jewellery chic by Bulgari as modelled by Zhong Chang wearing a Tubogas yellow gold choker from the 1980's set with an ancient coin, a yellow gold choker with sapphires, cultured pearls, rubies and diamonds from 1987 and a necklace in gold with diamonds made in 1993.
  • Bulgari Tubogas watch in yellow gold that was in production period in 1972
    This Bulgari Tubogas watch in yellow gold was in production in 1972 and shows how the coiled gold bracelet has evolved and adapted to the styles and tastes of different decades. 
  • Bulgari Tubogas bracelet watch in yellow gold from circa 1955
    This Bulgari Tubogas bracelet watch in yellow gold was made circa 1955 an early example of Bulgari adding watch dials to this distinctive gold bracelet. Note that the watch itself is by Jaeger-LeCoultre, who at the time provided movements for other brands. 
  • Bulgari Lvcea Tubogas 28mm stainless steel and 33mm stainless steel and rose gold diamond women’s watch 2018 Price: €5,350 for steel and €10,600 for gold and steel. 
    Bulgari’s new Lvcea Tubogas comes in two sizes with either a black lacquer dial on a stainless steel bracelet or mother of pearl dial on a rose gold and stainless steel bracelet.  Price: €5,350 for steel and €10,600 for gold and steel. 

The larger size is powered by an in-house mechanical automatic-winding caliber and has a date window. The smaller sizes are quartz  and all have diamond hour markers and a pink cabochon-cut gemstone set into the crown. 

Editor's Pick

The Jewellery Editor is for sale

Help us make the future bright

Since founding The Jewellery Editor in 2010, we have grown our digital magazine to be the number one global source of information and inspiration for fine jewellery and luxury watches.

3,500 articles, 150 videos and a reach of over 2 million per month on social media later, we have offered unparalleled and highly respected coverage of our sector. However, despite our editorial success, we are financially struggling as an independent publisher.

Entirely funded, owned and run by Christine and Maria in London, we are now looking to sell The Jewellery Editor so that it can continue to grow in the hands of a different owner. As e-commerce becomes a priority in our industry, we believe there is huge potential for engaging editorial content and are seeking a buyer who shares our values and passion so that under their guidance we can give a bright future to the platform.

We can’t commit to financing the website for much longer so if we don’t manage to initiate any meaningful conversations in the next few weeks, the website will be frozen on 1st April 2018. If and when we find a suitable partner we will revive it and take it to the next stage.

If you are interested to discuss the above, please contact [email protected]

Alternatively, if you are willing to help, you can donate so that in the meantime, we can continue to publish more interesting content.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE Ferociously feline: enter Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion

RECOMMENDED

Slinky number: the Bulgari Serpenti's stylish new twists
ARTICLE
Sponsored

Slinky number: the Bulgari Serpenti's stylish new twists

Bulgari's made-to-order Serpenti watch
ARTICLE
Sponsored

Bulgari's made-to-order Serpenti watch

MOST POPULAR

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

Why are Richard Mille watches so expensive?
ARTICLE

Why are Richard Mille watches so expensive?

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.