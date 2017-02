If Paris Couture is a yardstick of things to come in the watchmaking world, 2017 is going to be a bountiful year for secret watches, those wonderful hybrid creations that conceal a watch under the splendour of a high jewellery bracelet. Paris Couture laid on a selection of mesmerising high jewellery models; from the luscious ripe opal fruits of Dior’s hidden dials to Giampiero Bodino’s adventure in the domain of secret watches...the only real problem ahead will be deciding your favourite model.