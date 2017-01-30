Cooler than ever: Parmigiani's Tonda Métrographe

Conceived in 2014 to reach out to a trendier, more urban crowd, Parmigiani's Métrographe is the sportier sibling of the elegant Tonda family. With its robust, virile spirit intact, the Métrographe chronograph has benefitted from a facelift this year and is looking cooler than ever.

Novelties on the dial

The devil, as they say, is in the detail and the subtle design tweaks performed on the new Métrographe conspire to create a handsome, well-proportioned watch.

Presented on a silvery-white or inky-black dial, a dynamic tachymeter scale, used to measure average speed, has been added to the dial and the elapsed time counters of the chronograph have been recalculated to allow the time to be read in a more intuitive manner.

The larger chronograph hour counter at 6 o’clock meets the smaller minutes counter, forming an elegant figure ‘8’. Both counters are raised slightly from the dial to add volume and the interior is decorated with a snailed, concentric pattern adding a sensation of depth.

Another detail is the racy red number ‘1’ on the date window, now featured at 12 o’clock, and the contrasting colours used on the central chronograph seconds hand and counters for enhanced legibility. In the case of the silver dial, the markers and hands are picked out in blue while on the black dial a powdered rose gold decal performs the same function.

An asymmetrical case

It is not immediately apparent, but closer inspection reveals an idiosyncrasy: the 40mm stainless steel case is not symmetrical. The lugs, attaching the steel bracelet or leather strap to the watch, reach up around the case but on the left side leave a larger space than those on the right. A slight imbalance that, paradoxically, creates a more harmonious whole. In addition, the lugs are gently curved meaning that the watch can sit comfortably on the wrist.

An in-house Parmigiani movement

Parmigiani is one of the few watch companies to boast a fully integrated manufacture. Located in Fleurier, every single watch component is made in the manufacture, with the exception of the leather straps, which are sourced from Hermès.

The Métrographe is powered by an in-house mechanical automatic movement with an additional chronograph module and, as you would expect from this brand, the bridges are decorated with Côtes de Genève motifs.

Variations on a theme

The Métrographe models are available on either brown or black calfskin straps or a fully integrated steel and titanium bracelet. The practicality of steel and the lightweight properties of titanium make the bracelet an ideal option for a sportier look.