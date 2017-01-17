Panerai dives back in time to the 1930s

Nostalgia sweeps the decks at the SIHH in Geneva as Panerai welcomes on board two special edition Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio watches.

17 January 2017
Panerai's two new 47mm Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio watches

Falling into line with the trend for yesteryear watches, vintage-inspired timekeepers like Panerai’s Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio watches are big news once again this year at the SIHH watch salon. The two new special edition 47mm Radiomirs are inspired by a 1930s model with a 12-sided bezel made by Panerai for the Royal Italian Navy.

The Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio comes with this new shaded brown dial designed to evoke the faded dials of yesteryear provoked by their exposure to Radiomir luminescent paint.

As the official purveyor of underwater instruments to Italy’s Royal Navy for the duration of both world wars and up until the 1980s, Panerai’s watches were vital allies to Italian frogmen on their covert underwater missions World War II.

Luminescence was the key to Panerai's success and the application of patented Radiomir paste – a mixture based on radium, which is one of the most radioactive chemicals on the periodic table – to the dials of watches and instruments allowed divers to illuminate the ocean’s depths.

The new Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio models are equipped with in-house mechanical hand-wound movements.

The new stainless steel Radiomir watches are engraved with the words “Officine Panerai – Brevettato” (Officine Panerai – Patented) on the bezel suggesting that the watches were not used for military operations but presented to authorities of the Royal Italian Navy.

The 12-sided bezel in brushed steel is engraved with the same typography of the historic models and is screwed to the classic cushion-shaped case, a hallmark Panerai trait. Measuring 47mm across, the wire loop strap attachments are like the original watches and are removable, making it easy to replace the leather strap when the time comes.

Like the historic models, the dial is simple, minimalistic and perfectly legible thanks to the large cut-out hour markers and numerals allowing the luminous paint to glow from below. Available with a black dial or a shaded brown dial – a new colour designed to evoke the fading effect original Radiomir had on the black dials – both models are water-resistant to 100 metres and equipped with Panerai Manufacture mechanical hand-wound movements with a sturdy 3-day power reserve.

REBECCA DOULTON

Luxury goods and lifestyle writer Rebecca began writing for the Financial Times in Mexico City in the early 1980s. Formerly the editor of the Tiempo de Relojes website, Rebecca joined The Jewellery Editor with a wealth of experience in watches. ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE The dawning of a second bronze age at Montblanc

RECOMMENDED

Dive masters
ARTICLE

Dive masters

Panerai watches: an injection of fuel and titanium power the latest Radiomir and Luminor models
ARTICLE

Panerai watches: an injection of fuel and titanium power the latest Radiomir and Luminor models

MOST POPULAR

Defiantly different: my year in unusual jewels
ARTICLE

Defiantly different: my year in unusual jewels

My favourite engagement rings of 2016
ARTICLE

My favourite engagement rings of 2016

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.