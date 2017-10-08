How to wear a diamond watch the Hermès way

Diamonds have landed on the dial and case of the petite Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch as if deposited there by the gentlest of breezes.

08 October 2017
Trio of Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watches

Is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Because I would dearly love to find one of Hermès’ new Nantucket Jeté de diamants watches under the tree. Downsized and dusted with diamonds, this “Très Petite Modèle” exudes the relaxed, refined chic for which this French maison is famous.

With its slender, elongated face, the Hermès Nantucket watch was launched in 1991. Designed by Hermès’ creative director Henri d’Origny, who also dreamed up the round Arceau and square Cape Cod watch, the Nantucket’s rectangular proportions were modelled on the now iconic Chaîne d’Ancre or anchor-chain motif. It enjoyed instant success and today, more than 25 years later, the Nantucket looks as elegant as ever.

  • Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch with blue alligator strap
    Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch with a Mykonos blue alligator strap (£4,400).
  • Hermes Nantucket jete de diamants watch with brown alligator strap
    Petite Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch with etoupé brown alligator strap (£4,400).
  • Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch with green alligator strap
    The new Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch, with cactus green alligator strap, measures just 17 x 34mm (£4,400).
  • Trio of Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watches
    Trio of colourful Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watches (£4,400 each).

The classic design has, over the decades, been embellished with diamonds around the bezel, given a wardrobe of Hermès leather straps in different colours and styles, and made daintier still with the launch of the “Très Petite Modèle” in March earlier this year. This is the first time that the French maison has launched a diamond model designed for daytime wear, though, and naturally Hermès has put a very stylish spin on it.

Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch
The new Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch, with cactus green alligator strap, measures just 17 x 34mm (£4,400).

Doing away with the numerals, the clean, crisp rhodium-plated dial is the perfect canvas for the diamonds, which appear to have been deposited there on the gentlest of breezes. Rather than being set in a regimented line, they seem to have landed completely at random, the cluster of gems in one corner of the case dispersing, like snow fall, as the diamonds spread outwards. On a watch that measures just 17 x 32mm, the sparkle is incredibly subtle and this, I think, is what appeals most. The polar opposite of the blingy look that diamonds often bring to a watch, the Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants, with its choice of six leather straps, stands out without having to show off. 

Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch
Petite Hermès Nantucket Jeté de diamants watch with etoupé brown alligator strap (£4,400).

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Claire Roberts

CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 20 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and Couture Vegas fairs, searching out exquisite things. Claire joined ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE A beginner’s guide to diamond clarity

RECOMMENDED

Unleashed: Hermès’ dramatic new Haute Bijouterie jewels
INTERVIEW

Unleashed: Hermès’ dramatic new Haute Bijouterie jewels

Hermes watches: how a humble dog collar was transformed into the secret Medor watch
ARTICLE

Hermes watches: how a humble dog collar was transformed into the secret Medor watch

MOST POPULAR

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?
ARTICLE

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.