Valentine's gifts: the time is ticking

Valentine’s Day watches will outlast red roses and remind her of this special day for years to come. 

06 February 2017
Piaget pink Altiplano 34mm watch for women

Choosing to mark Valentine’s Day with the gift of a watch gives you a lot of mileage. Instead of a fancy box of chocolates or a bunch of flowers, watches are built to last for years and will remind her of that special day every time she consults her watch. 

Since no two women are alike, we have selected seven of our favourite watches, each calibrated to suit a different style of woman with prices for all pockets. Browse our gallery for gift inspiration or send some not-so-subtle hints his way by sharing your favourite.

 

REBECCA DOULTON

Luxury goods and lifestyle writer Rebecca began writing for the Financial Times in Mexico City in the early 1980s. Formerly the editor of the Tiempo de Relojes website, Rebecca joined The Jewellery Editor with a wealth of experience in watches. ...

