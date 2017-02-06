Valentine's gifts: the time is ticking

Choosing to mark Valentine’s Day with the gift of a watch gives you a lot of mileage. Instead of a fancy box of chocolates or a bunch of flowers, watches are built to last for years and will remind her of that special day every time she consults her watch.

Since no two women are alike, we have selected seven of our favourite watches, each calibrated to suit a different style of woman with prices for all pockets. Browse our gallery for gift inspiration or send some not-so-subtle hints his way by sharing your favourite.