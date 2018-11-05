Bulgari's dangerously glamorous new jewellery watches

Sink your teeth into Bulgari’s magnificent array of twinkling gem-set watches just in time to drop some hints for the Holiday Season.

05 November 2018
Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori gold watches

Bulgari has really gone to town this year and offers a wide array of especially precious watches brimming with Italian style and the vivacious shapes, big volumes and rich colours of its jewels. Thanks to the talented Roman design team, the glamour of diamonds, opulently coloured gemstones and sculptural gold forms meet Swiss watchmaking rigour.

Read more about the style of Bulgari here.

This renaissance of the art of watchmaking at Bulgari has not gone unnoticed and five out of the house’s six new watches are shortlisted for the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genéve, the Oscars of watchmaking world. And what’s more, two of them are Bulgari ladies’ watches.

Serpenti Misteriosi My Handcuff watch from Bulgari Wild Pop high jewellery collection 2018 in white gold set with malachite, diamonds and rubellites.

And of course the Serpent figures largely, from sleek almost abstract interpretations of this reptile to lifelike coils of gold draped around the wrist. Perhaps most magnificent is the Serpenti Misteriosi My Handcuff watch (above) that sits in the Wild Pop high jewellery collection launched this summer. An entirely diamond-set lethal predator with deep-red rubellite eyes and markings is frozen forever in his tracks as he slithers over vibrant, jungle-green plaques of malachite.

Read more about the history of Bulgari's Serpenti here.

Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini High Jewellery secret watch from Bulgari Wild Pop high jewellery collection with diamonds and emeralds in rose gold.

Following closely on his tail is the Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini (above).  Pallini, the Italian for dots, refers to the hundreds of mobile small gold balls that bristle out from the coils of the Tubogas bracelet. The flexible Tubogas bracelet that springs back to shape without the aid of any articulations is complex to make, so adding a large number of gold balls to the surface must have the kept the goldsmiths up at night. But the result is so appealing and tactile that it was worth the effort and with each move of the wrist the balls gently move.

Serpenti Seduttori gold and lacquer bangle watch
There are two versions of Bulgari's Serpenti Seduttori watch. Both are rose gold and one has black lacquer scales and the other one is set with diamonds. They are powered by quartz movements for easy maintenance.   

The Serpenti Seduttori has changed its skin yet again and now comes in the shape of two bracelet watches (above). The serpent’s rose gold body is decorated with either glossy black lacquer scales or a pavé of diamonds in a bold geometric pattern. Beneath the amethyst or pink sapphire eyes, the head flips open to reveal a little watch dial.

Serpenti Seduttori mother of pearl gold watch
The 2018 Serpenti Incantati watches are available in either malachite or mother of pearl, both set with diamonds and made of rose gold. Both versions have a quartz movement. 

A stylised snake encircles the dial of the two new Serpenti Incantati watches (above). My favourite is the green malachite version that uses the beauty of this hard stone to stunning effect in both the snake and the dial. For lovers of the colour red, the second version features a diamond and creamy mother of pearl snake on a deep red strap. Not a fan of red? No problem, the strap can be changed to create a totally different look. 

But Bulgari is not just about the Serpenti. Diva’s Dream Roman Nights (below) makes a grand entrance with a ‘mystery’ dial powered by an in-house made automatic movement. Offering women a complication of their own, there are no hands but time is read on two rotating blue aventurine discs. Aventurine glass is made in Murano, Italy and flecked with copper to create the effect of a  shimmering night sky.

Divas Dream Roman Nights Watch
Bulgari's Divas' Dream Roman Nights watches are available in either rose or white gold and shimmer thanks to the diamonds and sapphires on the bezel that contrasts with the dark blue aventurine dial. 

The round diamond marks the hours, while the pear-shape tracks the passing minutes. The sapphires and diamonds in the bezel and inner ring offer a little help in getting an approximate time reading though this watch was not designed for precision timekeeping. What it does do, which in my view, is far more interesting is to display in diamonds the stars in the sky above Rome. The watch is available in either rose or white gold. 

So if you like a dash of Roman flair with your horology, there is nowhere else to head than Bulgari  where serpents weave their way around the wrist and divas dream of diamond-studded night skies.

