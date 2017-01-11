My year in men’s watches

In a rare lull before the watch hunting season is officially declared open for 2017 with the inauguration of the SIHH watch salon in Geneva, it’s a good moment to look back on some of the highlights that made 2016 such a fascinating year for watch lovers.

Olympic branding

South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk broke the 400m world record at the Rio Olympics wearing an RM 27-02 on his wrist.

Although it seem eons ago, 2016 was an Olympic year and Omega, the official timekeeper, dominated the scene with its thematic collector’s watches, eclipsed in part by an unexpected gold medal moment for watch brand Richard Mille. As South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk set a new 400m world record at the Olympic Games in Rio, beady-eyed watch fanatics zoomed in on his wrist, where they spotted a timepiece on a bright orange strap that looked uncannily like a watch worn by tennis ace Rafael Nadal. The news went viral, and watch blogs worldwide raced to confirm the news that Wayde van Niekerk was indeed running to glory with a Richard Mille watch on his wrist.

Vintage revival

The TAG Heuer Monza 40th anniversary reissue is faithful to the racy aesthetics of the original chronograph (£4,000).

The revival of all things vintage was in full swing in 2016 as golden oldies rejuvenated the watch scene. Icons of yesteryear like TAG Heuer’s 1976 Monza watch, pictured, designed to celebrate Niki Lauda’s first world championship with Ferrari, was reedited to the delight of TAG fans and won the coveted GPHG (equivalent of the Oscars for watches) Revival Watch Prize.

Rolex surprised fans this year with the re-introduction of its Oyster Perpetual Air-King model, below, a popular aviator’s watch of the 1950s that bears witness to the brand’s historic aeronautical ties. Given their resilient nature, Rolex watches accompanied the 1933 Houston Expedition as it made the first-ever flight over Mount Everest at an altitude of more than 10,000 metres.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Air-King is an aviator’s watch that perpetuates the brand’s aeronautical ties (£4,150).

Patek’s Nautilus turns 40

The year 2016 marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic Nautilus watch and Patek Philippe celebrates with two limited-edition models (£82,310 and £69,960).

Named after Captain Nemo’s fictional submarine in Jules Verne’s novel, Patek Philippe’s Nautilus watch has navigated the past 40 years with its basic design practically unaltered.

To celebrate the occasion, Patek released two limited-edition Nautilus models, one in white gold, the other in platinum, presented in an exact replica of the original cork box that housed the very first 1976 Nautilus watch, which was designed by Gérald Genta.

A moon lands on the Speedmaster

Omega’s legendary Speedmaster Professional, below, the watch that touched down on the surface of the Moon on board Buzz Aldrin’s wrist in 1969 and became known as the ‘Moonwatch’, finally got its very own moon in 2016. The Speedmaster Chronograph Master Moonphase was equipped with a moon phase indicator, faithfully replicating the pitted surface of the Moon and the footprint of an astronaut.

The history of Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch is still being written and this new Moonphase Chronograph pays homage to our celestial neighbour (£7,140).

A striking victory in the war for thin

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater features incisions on the numerals to diffuse the sound.

The battle for ultra-thin watches wages on and even proponents of XXL girths like Panerai surprised us with leaner silhouettes. Bulgari takes the cake this year, however, with its handsome legion of Octo watches, which conquered yet another victory with the Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater.

Fitted with a movement that is just 3.12mm in height, Bulgari’s minute repeater has the honour of being the thinnest complication of its kind on the market. Housed in a titanium case, the numbers on the dial and the perimeter of the small seconds counter were cut out to optimise the sound.

Chanel channels men

Presented in beige gold, the Monsieur de Chanel watch features a jumping hours and retrograde minutes complication (£23,250).

Chanel pulled an elegant rabbit out of its chapeau last year with the unveiling of its first men’s watch. The ever-popular J12 has played it both ways for decades and even the Boy.Friend has certain masculine traits, but the Monsieur de Chanel watch in beige gold is unequivocally masculine and the proud recipient of Chanel’s first in-house mechanical movement.

With a classy retrograde minute display fanning out in a 240º arc and a jumping hours display, the watch is as beautiful on the reverse side, where parts of the movement have been blackened for greater visual impact.

Polo back in play