Must-see Cartier jewels at National Gallery of Australia

The best of Cartier exhibition at Australia's National Gallery. Expect aristocrats, Art Deco, exoticism and lots of sighs too.  Find out more here.

02 April 2018
15
  • Cartier Halo Tiara 1936 worn by Kate Middleton on her wedding day
    Cartier’s royal favour is epitomised by the items loaned by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The platinum and diamond 1936 Halo tiara by Cartier London that Kate Middleton wore for her wedding is one of the first treasures that greets viewers. Photo: Royal Collection Trust/All Rights Reserved
  • Cartier Tutti Frutti Bandeau 1928
    The one creation not to miss is the Cartier London Tutti Frutti bandeau, made in 1928 for Lady Mountbatten on long-term loan to Victoria and Albert Museum, London. The V&A is usually the only place in the world to view this masterpiece. Photo: Victoria and Albert Museum, London
  • Cartier-emerald-necklace 1932
    This magnificent 1932 emerald necklace design from Cartier London, that belonged to Lady Beatrice Forbes, Countess of Granard but is now in the Cartier Collection, displays a mysterious143.23-carat cushion-shaped polished emerald.Photo: © Cartier
  • Cartier 1912 hair pin belonging to Nellie Melba
    Cartier Paris hairpin c.1905, with seed pearls, diamonds, and celluloid, that was owned by Australian-born opera diva Dame Nellie Melba.Photo: NGA (part of NGA collection)  
  • Cartier stomacher 1907
    Cartier Paris Stomacher sapphire and diamond brooch, 1907 (from the Cartier Collection), normally worn at the front opening of a woman's gown or bodice. It has a millegrain setting with the extraordinary dimensions of 21 x 12.9 cm. Photo: © Cartier

Melissa Pearce

MELISSA PEARCE

Melissa is an international jewellery editor who writes for the magazines ADORE (Singapore) and STYLE by South China Morning Post.

