Cuffs that will make you feel like Wonder Woman

-
Balancing intensity and strength with subtle femininity, Georg Jensen’s bold cuff makes a superhero-worthy statement. Set with bullet-cut tiger’s eye, a fascinating golden-brown gemstone with distinctive stripes, this silver and yellow gold cuff is a brand-new addition to the Michelsen collection (£2,950).
-
Warrior women with a love of contemporary design will appreciate Hemmerle’s light-as-a-feather [AL] Project cuff. Crafted from anodised aluminium and set with rows of graduated light-blue sapphires, the German design house launched the cutting-edge [AL] Project last year to explore the unique properties of this once-precious metal (POA).
-
This Wonders of Nature hoopoe cuff by Azza Fahmy Jewellery features a menagerie of creatures, including peacocks, snakes and owls with ruby eyes. The designer behind this Egyptian jewellery house is now joined by her daughters Amina and Fatima. Wonder Woman would certainly approve of this inspirational trio of female entrepreneurs (£4,915).
-
Wrapping bands of gold around the wrist, this Triple Wave cuff in 22-carat gold and diamonds is a recreation of an original design by one of the 20th century’s most influential female jeweller designers, Suzanne Belperron, who famously never signed her pieces, proclaiming that “my style is my signature” ($49,500).
-
Spotted at the Couture Show in Las Vegas, this one-of-a-kind David Webb cuff features intricately carved emeralds atop swirls of black enamel and hammered yellow gold. Based on an archival design, the exotic Oriental flourishes are typical of the Art Deco era, which was a constant source of inspiration to Webb (POA).
-
- -