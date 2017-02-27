Jewels from the Vanity Fair Oscar party

15
2016 Oscar winner Alicia Vikander's emerald pendant earrings with rubies and diamonds from Bulgari's Heritage collection were the perfect complement to her deep-green Louis Vuitton gown.
Glamorous mother-to-be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmered in a flowing silver Versace gown, accompanied by dramatic emerald-cut diamond drop earrings from Nirav Modi’s Celestial collection.
With a cool flick in her hair, an 80s-style velvet colour block frock and shoulder-grazing Forevermark diamond earrings, Sarah Paulson hit all the right notes with her high-fashion look.
Amy Adams was one of the only stars to skip the outfit and jewel change and attend the Vanity Fair party in her Oscars attire, and wouldn't you if you had these knockout Branches earrings by Cindy Chao, set with two 10-carat Asscher-cut diamonds, on your ears?
Diane Kruger sent the paparazzi into meltdown with her sexy silver mini dress and stilettos, accessorised with a pair of slinky Flapper high jewellery earrings by Messika.
