Jewels from the Vanity Fair Oscar party

After a quick post-Oscars outfit change, the stars headed to the Vanity Fair party – the biggest bash of the night – in more glamorous red carpet jewels. 

27 February 2017
  • Alicia Vikander in Bulgari jewellery at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2017
    2016 Oscar winner Alicia Vikander's emerald pendant earrings with rubies and diamonds from Bulgari's Heritage collection were the perfect complement to her deep-green Louis Vuitton gown.
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Nirav Modi jewellery at the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2017
    Glamorous mother-to-be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmered in a flowing silver Versace gown, accompanied by dramatic emerald-cut diamond drop earrings from Nirav Modi’s Celestial collection.
  • Sarah Paulson in Forevermark jewellery at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2017
    With a cool flick in her hair, an 80s-style velvet colour block frock and shoulder-grazing Forevermark diamond earrings, Sarah Paulson hit all the right notes with her high-fashion look.
  • Amy Adams in Cindy Chao earrings at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
    Amy Adams was one of the only stars to skip the outfit and jewel change and attend the Vanity Fair party in her Oscars attire, and wouldn't you if you had these knockout Branches earrings by Cindy Chao, set with two 10-carat Asscher-cut diamonds, on your ears?
  • Diane Kruger in Messika jewellery at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2017
    Diane Kruger sent the paparazzi into meltdown with her sexy silver mini dress and stilettos, accessorised with a pair of slinky Flapper high jewellery earrings by Messika. 
    Sensational jewels at the Oscars
    Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet wearing Tiffany Whispers of the Rain Forest earrings from the 2017 Book Collection
     

