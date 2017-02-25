Jewels from London Fashion Week

In the Showrooms at LFW, the capital’s up-and-coming designers showcased their latest fine jewellery creations. Here is my top five.

  • Dalia Daou Phoenix collection white opal ring
    Crowned New Designer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards, an elaborate ear cuff from her father’s archives inspired Dalia Daou to create the Phoenix collection. The white opal in this ring is surrounded by artfully graduated sapphires and diamonds (£3,900).
  • Frances Wadsworth-Jones peal wearing headphones necklace
    Frances Wadsworth-Jones’ cute pearls with personalities were the hit of LFW. If a muso wearing chunky gold headphones is not your style, how about a nerd wearing Harry Potter-esque glasses or Felix the cat? (£1,145)
  • Lily Gabriella Damali collection rubellite and diamond earrings
    Lily Gabriella had on display the most valuable jewels of LFW. Adding to the Damali collection of one-of-a-kind pieces, she presented these hypnotic earrings, with drops set with a cabochon rubellite on one side and pavé black diamonds on the other (£20,000).
  • Shimell and Madden Horizon collection Dusk ring
    There is real delicacy in Shimell and Madden’s new Dusk ring. Best known for their intricate linear designs, in the centre is a purple sapphire tinged with red, encircled by two pearls and diamonds, chosen to mirror the colour of the sky just before nightfall (£3,690).
  • Astley Clarke Phototaxis series open bracelet
    Astley Clarke introduced its new creative director, Dominic Jones, who presented his first three-part collection for the British jewellery brand. I was fascinated by the Phototaxis series – a study in the moths of Great Britain, transformed into a thoughtfully realised collection of jewels (£6,750).
