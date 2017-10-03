Best in show at the Goldsmiths' Fair

-
Robots roam around Max Danger’s jewels and add a disconcerting yet playful touch to his creations like this The Weight of the World on our Shoulders ring featuring a 12.00-carat Ethiopian opal (£15,000).
Understated and elegant, Central St Martin’s graduate Vicky Lew showed her Golden Chrysolampis Mosquitus ring, which features a golden South Sea pearl set in orange gold with yellow, pink, white, brown and cognac diamonds. Lew’s sleek lines are sure to appeal to Millennials looking for jewels with a contemporary feel (£38,000).
One of the first jewellers in the UK to use Fairtrade gold, Ute Decker is a pioneer in sustainable jewellery. The new Wave at Noon brooch in Fairtrade gold is an example of the German jeweller’s architectural and outsize approach to jewellery (£4,100).
The work of Edinburgh-based jewellery designer Andrew Lamb is characterised by intricate techniques that he has developed and crafted by hand. This Fibonacci brooch is made of 20 metres of gold and silver wire tightly wound together and invisibly soldered to create this fabric-like effect (£3,500).
Heather Woof has made every link of her Slinky necklace entirely by hand in silver and oxidised silver. Woof’s work is so precise that it is hard to believe it is handmade. The construction allows for each link to move in a ripple-like motion, much like the 1960s toy it is named after (£4,000).
