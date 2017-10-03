Best in show at the Goldsmiths' Fair

We take a tour of the Goldsmiths' Fair in London and, after much deliberation, present our favourite five jewels from Week One of the annual event. 

03 October 2017
15
  • Max Danger Ethiopian opal ring
    Robots roam around Max Danger’s jewels and add a disconcerting yet playful touch to his creations like this The Weight of the World on our Shoulders ring featuring a 12.00-carat Ethiopian opal (£15,000).
  • Vicky Lew Golden Chrysolampis Mosquitus ring
    Understated and elegant, Central St Martin’s graduate Vicky Lew showed her Golden Chrysolampis Mosquitus ring, which features a golden South Sea pearl set in orange gold with yellow, pink, white, brown and cognac diamonds. Lew’s sleek lines are sure to appeal to Millennials looking for jewels with a contemporary feel (£38,000).
  • Ute Decker Fairtrade gold brooch
    One of the first jewellers in the UK to use Fairtrade gold, Ute Decker is a pioneer in sustainable jewellery. The new Wave at Noon brooch in Fairtrade gold is an example of the German jeweller’s architectural and outsize approach to jewellery (£4,100).
  • Andrew Lamb Fibonacci silver and gold brooch
    The work of Edinburgh-based jewellery designer Andrew Lamb is characterised by intricate techniques that he has developed and crafted by hand. This Fibonacci brooch is made of 20 metres of gold and silver wire tightly wound together and invisibly soldered to create this fabric-like effect (£3,500). 
  • Heather Woof Slinky necklace
    Heather Woof has made every link of her Slinky necklace entirely by hand in silver and oxidised silver. Woof’s work is so precise that it is hard to believe it is handmade. The construction allows for each link to move in a ripple-like motion, much like the 1960s toy it is named after (£4,000).
  • Up next

    Dior takes us on a stroll around the gem-laden gardens of Versailles

    Dior Cote Jardins gemstone high jewellery brooch
     
  • -

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.