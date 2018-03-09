Our most popular recent Instagram posts

Fabulous gemstones caught our readers' attention from vibrant emeralds to the alluring pinky orange tones of padparadscha sapphires.

09 March 2018
15
  • Naomi Campbell at the Oscars 2018 wearing a Bulgari emerald cabochon necklace made circa 1970  from the Heritage collection.
    Naomi Campbell at the Oscars 2018 wearing a Bulgari emerald cabochon necklace made circa 1970  from the Heritage collection.
  • Stenzhorn Sailors Knot sapphire ring
    Stenzhorn Sailors' Knot sapphire ring showcases this German's jeweller's skill at invisible setting gemstones to create smooth sweeps of intense colour with no metal on show whatsoever between each sapphire. 
  • Mouawad presented two spectacular padparadscha sapphires at DJWE 2018 that show to perfection the two spectrums of this very rare sapphire.
    Mouawad presented two spectacular padparadscha sapphires at DJWE 2018 that show to perfection the two spectrums of this very rare sapphire with a pinkish sunrise variant and an orangey sunset version.
  • Chaumet Promenades Imperiales Padaparadscha sapphire necklace
    It's not surprise that this impressive necklace from Chaumet's Promenades Imperiales new high jewellery collection was amongst the most popular posts in February. It seems we just can't get enough of Padaparadscha sapphires.
  • Stenzhorn Ruby necklace
    Stenzhorn's highly flexible Ovidio necklace is entirely invisibly set with rubies to create a highly flexible mesh of rich red brilliance, set off by diamonds. 
  • Up next

    Love it or hate it Marmite goes for gold
    The Marmite Golden jars weighs 498 grs
     
  • -

The Jewellery Editor is for sale

Help us make the future bright

Since founding The Jewellery Editor in 2010, we have grown our digital magazine to be the number one global source of information and inspiration for fine jewellery and luxury watches.

3,500 articles, 150 videos and a reach of over 2 million per month on social media later, we have offered unparalleled and highly respected coverage of our sector. However, despite our editorial success, we are financially struggling as an independent publisher.

Entirely funded, owned and run by Christine and Maria in London, we are now looking to sell The Jewellery Editor so that it can continue to grow in the hands of a different owner. As e-commerce becomes a priority in our industry, we believe there is huge potential for engaging editorial content and are seeking a buyer who shares our values and passion so that under their guidance we can give a bright future to the platform.

We can’t commit to financing the website for much longer so if we don’t manage to initiate any meaningful conversations in the next few weeks, the website will be frozen on 1st April 2018. If and when we find a suitable partner we will revive it and take it to the next stage.

If you are interested to discuss the above, please contact [email protected]

Alternatively, if you are willing to help, you can donate so that in the meantime, we can continue to publish more interesting content.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

Who's wearing it

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.