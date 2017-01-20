New-season hoop earrings

Rather than browsing the dregs of the January sales, I have been perusing the new-season jewellery instead – an altogether more satisfying experience. It’s far too cold to be looking at summer dresses just yet, but thankfully jewels aren’t reliant on the sun shining.

Top of my spring shopping list is a pair of hoop earrings. Back in November we predicted the return of hoops, and I am happy to report that there are so many in the latest flurry of new designs that it was hard to narrow it down to just five. If, like me, you already have a pair of classic hoops in your jewellery box, these offer a refreshingly new spin on the trend.

1

Anissa Kermiche Rondeur Perlee Double Chain earring

£775

Mix-and-matching single earrings continues to be the biggest trend in ear wear for spring, and I love the double-hoop design, above, from Parisian jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche. Sold singly, this twist on the classic hoop plays a trick on the eye, with a second hoop seeming to float in space (it is in fact attached to the post behind the ear).

Diane Kruger wearing Alina Abegg hoop earrings to the Golden Globes after party in L.A.

2

Alina Abegg Saturnation Hoops

£9,000

I chose these Alina Abegg hoops before Diane Kruger was snapped wearing the exact same pair at the Golden Globe Awards after party in LA. Looking every inch the cosmic girl in a high-necked sequin gown, these Saturnation earrings – set with graduated purple sapphires and with South Sea pearl “planet” drops – were the perfect finishing touch to her futuristic frock. Buy them on Swoonery.com.

Arman Sarkisyan Ship Hoop earrings ($12,540).

3

Arman Sarkisyan Sail Boat hoops

$12,540

It’s all about the details for Los Angeles-based designer Arman Sarkisyan, who combines oxidised silver with 22 carat gold to give an old-world feel to his finely wrought jewels. These hoop earrings feature two sailing boats, the wind in their golden sails, miniature flags fluttering in the wind. The craftsmanship is exquisite, right down to the tiny rows of diamonds tracing the outline of the hull and the twisted silver rigging.

Jane Taylor Cirque Colorful Sapphire Huggies ($1,355).

4

Jane Taylor Cirque Colorful Sapphire huggies

$1,355

Jane Taylor is my go-to designer for colour, and these rose gold earrings are ideal if you want a pair of petite hoops that hug the ear. What these fresh-out-of-the-workshop hoops lack in size they make up for in colour: sunshine-bright pink, orange and yellow sapphires, graduated so that one colour flows into the next. A feel-good addition to your ear stack.

Sabine G Wiggly Deflated hoops (£6,500).

5

Sabine Getty Wiggly Deflated hoop earrings

£6,500

If earrings were like balloons and you could pop them, the result would be Sabine Getty’s wonderfully witty Wiggly Deflated hoops. From the Memphis collection, the loops of pink topazes have been designed to resemble a pair of punctured hoop earrings. Wear with the similarly wiggly necklace for double the fun.