Haute huggies: the fashionable Christmas gift

Maria Tash is the huggie queen, with many different styles to choose from. An international authority in the art of body piercing, this pretty little design in 18-carat yellow gold is set with three different gems: turquoise cabochons on one side and opals on the other, with a row of diamonds above each. Sold singly (£740 each).
Raphaele Canot is best-known for her pierced gems. Unconfined by claws or settings, they bring a fresh and fun look to precious stones. New to the Set Free collection are these chic huggie earrings in 18-carat yellow gold. The mini hoops are set with pavé diamonds, with a 1.00-carat pear-cut sapphire dangling from each (£1,750).
