Haute huggies: the fashionable Christmas gift

Mini hoop earrings that hug the lobe are cute, bang on trend and even more desirable when set with gemstones.  

16 November 2017
  • Maria Tash turquoise and opal huggie earrings
    Maria Tash is the huggie queen, with many different styles to choose from. An international authority in the art of body piercing, this pretty little design in 18-carat yellow gold is set with three different gems: turquoise cabochons on one side and opals on the other, with a row of diamonds above each. Sold singly (£740 each). 
  • Noor Fares Triangle Dormeuse 3D diamond huggie earrings
    Noor Fares' geometric take on the huggie trend transforms hoops into triangles. These Dormeuse 3D diamond earrings are set with coloured diamonds in 18-carat yellow gold and sold as a pair (£950). 
  • Paige Novick huggie earring with diamond drops
    New Yorker Paige Novick has glammed up the huggie by adding diamond drops. Delicate enough to wear every day, pair them with other huggies or studs for a luxe ear stack. Sold singly (£925 each). 
  • Pomellato Mama non Mama amethyst huggie earrings
    From the M'ama Non M'ama collection, which means "he loves me, he loves me not", and handmade in its Milanese workshop, Pomellato's elegant take on the huggie earring trend combines purple amethyst beads with soft and fluid rose gold hoops. Sold as a pair (£850).
  • Raphaele Canot Set Free sapphire huggie earrings
    Raphaele Canot is best-known for her pierced gems. Unconfined by claws or settings, they bring a fresh and fun look to precious stones. New to the Set Free collection are these chic huggie earrings in 18-carat yellow gold. The mini hoops are set with pavé diamonds, with a 1.00-carat pear-cut sapphire dangling from each (£1,750). 
