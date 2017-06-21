Festival-ready jewels

-
A spiritual motif symbolising strength and wisdom, tusks are everywhere this season. I love these shoulder-grazing earrings by Kimberley McDonald, a jewellery designer who is passionate about conservation. The perfect accompaniment to a boho peasant top, these tusks have been carved from an unusual striped variety of chalcedony (£15,020).
Based on the bohemian island of Ibiza, ORAÏK is a collaboration between the artists and jewellers Elvira Golombosi and Hector Lasso. Inspired by dreams and imagination, their jewels have an authentic organic quality to them and feature mythical creatures like this Silent Walker, which has amethysts for ears and orange sapphires for eyes (POA).
If you gravitate towards the dance tent at festivals, these Baptiste Monvoisin earrings were made for you. Just like that essential rave accessory, the fluorescent glow stick, these earrings from the new Glowy collection light up the night for up to 10 hours and recharge during the day (€1,050, sold individually).
