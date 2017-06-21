Festival-ready jewels

From glow-in-the-dark earrings to a hand-hewn ring made on the bohemian island of Ibiza, get the party started with our edit of festival jewels.

21 June 2017
15
  • Kimberley McDonald chalcedony and diamond tusk earrings
    A spiritual motif symbolising strength and wisdom, tusks are everywhere this season. I love these shoulder-grazing earrings by Kimberley McDonald, a jewellery designer who is passionate about conservation. The perfect accompaniment to a boho peasant top, these tusks have been carved from an unusual striped variety of chalcedony (£15,020).
  • Andrea Fohrman Crescent Moon onyx and opal necklace
    With an authentic handmade feel, this necklace by LA-based Andrea Fohrman is perfect for festival layering. Strung with green onyx beads, the gold Crescent Moon is set with Fohrman’s favourite gemstone, the opal (£540).
  • ORAÏK Silent Walker gold ring with amethyst and orange sapphires
    Based on the bohemian island of Ibiza, ORAÏK is a collaboration between the artists and jewellers Elvira Golombosi and Hector Lasso. Inspired by dreams and imagination, their jewels have an authentic organic quality to them and feature mythical creatures like this Silent Walker, which has amethysts for ears and orange sapphires for eyes (POA).
  • Baptiste Monvoisin Glowy glow-in-the-dark earrings
    If you gravitate towards the dance tent at festivals, these Baptiste Monvoisin earrings were made for you. Just like that essential rave accessory, the fluorescent glow stick, these earrings from the new Glowy collection light up the night for up to 10 hours and recharge during the day (€1,050, sold individually). 
  • Carolina Bucci recharmed rose gold and agate hoop earring
    If your look is less rave and more boho, these hoop earrings by Carolina Bucci are the prettiest I’ve seen this season. In Bucci’s signature hammered gold finish, the smooth beads of agate in peachy hues will look super-stylish swaying in the breeze as the sun goes down (£1,450).
