Celebrities wearing Bulgari's new Festa jewels

Lottie Moss, half-sister of supermodel Kate, looked angelic in over 30 carats of emeralds in Bulgari's Fan necklace and earrings as she stepped into the catwalk show of the Italian jeweller's latest Festa collection of one-off jewels.
Model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid chose Bulgari emeralds for the launch of the Festa high jewellery collection. The vibrant green gems added an elegant final touch to her dramatic long-trained black dress.
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander kept her look fresh and young for the launch of the Bulgari Festa high jewellery collection in Venice. She chose the fabulous Fiocco Reale necklace set with a 19.31-carat Sri Lankan sapphire, with pearls, emeralds and sapphire beads.
Pretty in pink: Jasmine Saunders aka Golden Barbie opted for lushly coloured amethysts paired with pink tourmaline drops in Bulgari's new Festa necklace, which she wore to the launch of the collection in Venice.
Lily Aldridge matched her violet dress with an amethyst and mandarin garnet necklace by Bulgari for the launch of the Italian jeweller's Festa collection in Venice.
