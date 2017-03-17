Gems from the past at TEFAF Maastricht

15
Hancocks London offers this 1930 platinum, jade and coral ring that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. Fairly unassuming, I love it because it reflects Taylor’s eclectic taste in jewellery as well as being a great example of Art Deco minimalism with an exotic touch (£19,500).
British Royal jeweller Andrew Grima was commissioned in 1969 by Omega to create a collection of watches including this big and bold gold and topaz Caribbean model in his daring organic signature style, seen at the Somlo Antiques stand at TEFAF. The dial is just visible under the blue stone (POA).
Salvador Dalí’s 1950s Persistence of Sound melting telephone earrings, seen at TEFAF, are miniature works of art that perfectly encapsulate the Surrealist designer's unusual interpretation of the world around him. For sale by Didier Ltd of London (£150,000).
Exhibited at the 1900 Paris Exhibition, Wartski offers this René Lalique pendant and brooch at TEFAF, featuring his second wife Alice Ledru profiled in opaque enamel surrounded by carved glass pine cones, the symbol of eternity and pearls meaning love. This jewel tells the life of Lalique and is an early example of him using glass (POA).
