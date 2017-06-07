The movers and shakers on day three of the Couture Show

Our last day in Las Vegas featured surrealism, vintage style and jewels with a sting in their tail. 

07 June 2017
15
  • Roule & Co Wired white and blue sapphire earrings as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    New York's Roule & Co. brings a luxe new look to the Wired collection with these bevelled Hex earrings, edged in white pavé diamonds. Filled with white and blue sapphires, captured in a white gold cage, the loose stones make a sweet tinkling sound when shaken ($12,500). 
  • Paula Crevoshay carved chrysoprase brooch as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    A visit to artist-jeweller Paula Crevoshay is always an education. I love this beautiful chrysoprase brooch featuring an Art Nouveau-style lady with flowing locks. The gemstone is the craftsmanship of the great Canadian gemstone carver Thomas McPhee, who came out of retirement to create it specially for Paula (POA).
  • Lydia Courteille Sahara scorpion enamel earring as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Lydia Courteille adds to her Sahara collection with these shoulder-dusting Scorpion earrings with a ruby sting in their tail. Inspired by her love of the jewellery designer René Lalique, Lydia has used plique-à-jour enamel to create the translucent body of this angry arachnid, creating a stained-glass window effect (POA). 
  • Selim Mouzannar Transparence rose-cut amethyst cuff as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Selim Mouzannar continues a design theme that won him a trophy at last year's Couture Awards with the new Transparence collection. In this highly flexible bracelet, a network of gold bars spreads organically around the wrist, punctuated with rose-cut amethysts with a pretty lavender hue (POA). 
  • Bibi van der Velden Sea Creatures open choker as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Surrealism is a speciality of Dutch artist jeweller Bibi van der Velden, who presented the new Sea Creatures collection at the Couture Show. In this choker, two hermit crab shells have been recreated using white quartz and mother-of-pearl overlaid with rock crystal, but in place of the resident crustaceans is the legs and torso of a man (POA). 
  • Up next

    The stars who shone on day two of the Couture Show
    Nikos Koulis Universe diamond and clear enamel earrings as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
     
Claire Roberts

CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 17 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and SIHH fairs, searching out pretty things. Claire joined The ...

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.