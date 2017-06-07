The movers and shakers on day three of the Couture Show

15
-
New York's Roule & Co. brings a luxe new look to the Wired collection with these bevelled Hex earrings, edged in white pavé diamonds. Filled with white and blue sapphires, captured in a white gold cage, the loose stones make a sweet tinkling sound when shaken ($12,500).
-
A visit to artist-jeweller Paula Crevoshay is always an education. I love this beautiful chrysoprase brooch featuring an Art Nouveau-style lady with flowing locks. The gemstone is the craftsmanship of the great Canadian gemstone carver Thomas McPhee, who came out of retirement to create it specially for Paula (POA).
-
Lydia Courteille adds to her Sahara collection with these shoulder-dusting Scorpion earrings with a ruby sting in their tail. Inspired by her love of the jewellery designer René Lalique, Lydia has used plique-à-jour enamel to create the translucent body of this angry arachnid, creating a stained-glass window effect (POA).
-
Selim Mouzannar continues a design theme that won him a trophy at last year's Couture Awards with the new Transparence collection. In this highly flexible bracelet, a network of gold bars spreads organically around the wrist, punctuated with rose-cut amethysts with a pretty lavender hue (POA).
-
Surrealism is a speciality of Dutch artist jeweller Bibi van der Velden, who presented the new Sea Creatures collection at the Couture Show. In this choker, two hermit crab shells have been recreated using white quartz and mother-of-pearl overlaid with rock crystal, but in place of the resident crustaceans is the legs and torso of a man (POA).
-
-