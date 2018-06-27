Tagua jewels, the cream of the crop

The tagua nut, or vegetable ivory, the sustainable seed that grows on palm trees shows how eco-conscious jewels can be beautiful.

27 June 2018
  • Fernando Jorge Surround tagua nut bracelet
    Fernando Jorge has chosen to use tagua nut from his native Brazil as seen in this Surround Orbit bracelet with 1.43carats of diamonds that shine out against the creamy lustre of this vegetable alternative to ivory.
  • K Brunini Jewels cabochon Tagua nut and diamond scarab bracelet
    K. Brunini Jewels cabochon Tagua nut and diamond scarab bracelet ($80,290).
  • Sylva & Cie Swallow Bird Tagua nut, opal and diamond necklace
    Sylva & Cie Swallow Bird carved Tagua nut, opal and diamond necklace ($127,000).
  • KC Sukamto emerald and Tagua nut earrings
    KC Sukamto Tagua nut, emerald, onyx and diamond drop earrings in yellow gold ($17,000).
  • Alexandra Mor Tagua nut and baroque pearl Lotus earrings
    Alexandra Mor three-tier carved Sawo wood ,Tagua nut and baroque pearl Lotus earrings ($9,500). Credit: Russell Starr
