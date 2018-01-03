Our favourite animal jewels of 2017

Creepy or delightful? You decide from our pick of the five most outstanding animal jewels from 2017.

03 January 2018
  • Lydia Courteille Sahara azurite "dung ball" ring
    Lydia Courteille Sahara azurite "dung ball" ring (€20,800).
  • Vhernier lapis lazuli Crab brooch
    Lapis lazuli gives this Vhernier Crab brooch its vibrant blue colour, overlaid with rock crystal for a smooth finish. 
  • Van Cleef & Arpels Sous son Aile brooch
    Bringing cute to high jewellery the Sous son Aile Brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels Le Secret collection features a bejewelled Lovebird concealing her baby chick under her wing (POA).
  • Ming Lampson Beetle enamel earrings
    Not for the faint-hearted, two gold and enamel beetles make up these Ming Jewellery earrings (£6,800). 
  • Stenzhorn Mademoiselle B butterfly ring and kimono
    Stenzhorn uses the term kimono to describe its jacket-style Mademoiselle B butterfly ring with removable outer wings (POA).
