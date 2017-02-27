Sensational jewels at the Oscars

Diamonds dominated the Oscars red carpet - just look at Charlize Theron's earrings - but design and colour also made some of the strongest statements.

27 February 2017
  • Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet wearing Tiffany Whispers of the Rain Forest earrings from the 2017 Book Collection
    Winner of the award for Best Actress, Emma Stone radiated red carpet glamour in a Givenchy gown and Tiffany Whispers of the Rain Forest earrings from the 2017 Book Collection.
  • Nicole Kidman wore Harry Winston to the Oscars 2017
    Coloured gemstones were noticeably absent on the red carpet. In a sea of diamonds, Nicole Kidman’s red spinel and diamond earrings by Harry Winston made a strong statement. Image: Getty
  • Jessica Biel at the Oscars 2017 wearing a sensational Tiffany Blue Book 2017 necklace
    Jessica Biel’s sensational Kaufman Franco dress needed some equally sensational jewels and Tiffany obliged with my favourite look of the night: this Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection.
  • Ruth Negga on the Oscars red carpet in ruby Irene Neuwirth jewels
    All eyes were on Ruth Negga as she arrived on the red carpet in the most colourful look of the night: an Irene Neuwirth headpiece, earrings and ring set with Gemfields rubies. Image: Getty
  • Charlize Theron Oscars Chopard Garden of Kalahari earrings
    Charlize Theron wore the most valuable jewels of the night: a pair of earrings from Chopard’s priceless Garden of Kalahari Collection featuring a 25 carat on one ear and 26 carat D flawless diamond on the other.
