Sensational jewels at the Oscars

Winner of the award for Best Actress, Emma Stone radiated red carpet glamour in a Givenchy gown and Tiffany Whispers of the Rain Forest earrings from the 2017 Book Collection.
Coloured gemstones were noticeably absent on the red carpet. In a sea of diamonds, Nicole Kidman’s red spinel and diamond earrings by Harry Winston made a strong statement. Image: Getty
Jessica Biel’s sensational Kaufman Franco dress needed some equally sensational jewels and Tiffany obliged with my favourite look of the night: this Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection.
All eyes were on Ruth Negga as she arrived on the red carpet in the most colourful look of the night: an Irene Neuwirth headpiece, earrings and ring set with Gemfields rubies. Image: Getty
Charlize Theron wore the most valuable jewels of the night: a pair of earrings from Chopard’s priceless Garden of Kalahari Collection featuring a 25 carat on one ear and 26 carat D flawless diamond on the other.
