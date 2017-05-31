Most popular spring jewels on Instagram

15
Our Insta followers loved this huge cocktail ring in de GRISOGONO’s signature hues from the Swiss jeweller’s Melody of Colours collection. Snapped behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival, drops of faceted amethysts and smooth turquoise cabochons rain down from the 36-carat aquamarine in our fifth most-liked Instagram post in May.
Sun, sea and sensational jewels – it could only be the Cannes Film Festival. We arrived in the Cote d’Azur for the start of the festival, where we held this shamelessly summery necklace from Chopard’s 2017 high jewellery collection up to the sun to bring out the colour of the 87-carat pink kunzite, accompanied by beryls, tanzanites and diamonds.
To wrap up our Cannes Film Festival coverage, we created a fun game of “who wore it best”. The actress Araya Hargate, left, wore the same 52-carat emerald as model Winnie Harlow, and more than 14,000 of our followers loved both looks, making this Chopard necklace our most popular Insta jewel in May.
