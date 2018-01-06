Most dazzling diamond jewels of 2017

-
The proud new owner of the the Pink Star diamond, the most expensive gem stone in the world is Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook that paid $71.2 million for the 59.60-carat stone. The company chairman has christened the jewel the CTF Pink after the company's initials.
Inspired by flowers, this 25-carat pear-shape diamond was set into one of the detachable pendants in the form of a banana blossom on the Garden of Kalahari necklace.
The Art of de GRISOGONO Creation I is the name given to the necklace featuring the 163.41-carat emerald-cut diamond and the first mine to masterpiece creation by the Swiss house in its high jewellery atelier in Geneva.
Second only in size to the Cullinan rough diamond of 3,106 carats that now forms part of the Crown Jewels, given its size of 1,109 carats and quality the Lesedi la Rona is of real historical significance and was bought by Graff Diamonds for $53 million.
