Most dazzling diamond jewels of 2017

We look back at the most impressive diamonds of the year, from outsized wonders of nature to record breaking pink diamonds. 

06 January 2018
  • The Pink Star diamond mounted in a ring
    The proud new owner of the the Pink Star diamond, the most expensive gem stone in the world is Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook that paid $71.2 million for the 59.60-carat stone. The company chairman has christened the jewel the CTF Pink after the company's initials.
  • Chopard Garden of Kalahari 50 carat diamond pendant
    This flawless D colour 50-carat round brilliant is the biggest of three exceptional diamonds in Chopard’s new Garden of Kalahari necklace (POA).
  • Chopard Garden of Kalahari pear-shape diamond
    Inspired by flowers, this 25-carat pear-shape diamond was set into one of the detachable pendants in the form of a banana blossom on the Garden of Kalahari necklace.
  • The-Art-of-de-GRISOGONO-Creation-1-necklace
    The Art of de GRISOGONO Creation I is the name given to the necklace featuring the 163.41-carat emerald-cut diamond and the first mine to masterpiece creation by the Swiss house in its high jewellery atelier in Geneva. 
  • Lesedi La Rona rough diamond
    Second only in size to the Cullinan rough diamond of 3,106 carats that now forms part of the Crown Jewels, given its size of 1,109 carats and quality the Lesedi la Rona is of real historical significance and was bought by Graff Diamonds for $53 million. 
Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

