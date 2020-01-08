The most colourful jewels of 2019

Bursting with luscious hues and audacious colour clashes, here are jewels that made us look twice from Gucci, Dior, Van Cleef, Bulgari and Chaumet. 

08 January 2020
  • Van Cleef & Arpels Lovers’ Path bracelet Romeo and Juliet jewels
    Lush green Colombian emeralds, each around 13 carats, symbolise the optimism and idealism of love that is so cruelly shattered in Shakespeare’s play. The intersecting lines of the diamonds allude to the forked paths of the lovers’ destiny in this bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels.
  • Les Ciels de Chaumet Lueurs d’Orage ring
    Les Ciels de Chaumet Lueurs d’Orage ring set with a 4.13 carat oval purple Madagascan sapphire, sapphires, pink spinels, diamonds and baguette-cut onyx in white and yellow gold. 
  • Bulgari Cinemagia Dolce Vita Colours necklace
    With an opulence reminiscent of the splendours of Ancient Rome, the Dolce Vita Colour necklace from Bulgari's Cinemagia collection with emeralds, spinels, sapphires and diamonds harks back to the 1950’s when Bulgari first experimented with bold use of colour. 
  • Gucci Hortus Deliciarum Heart and Arrow earrings
    Gucci Hortus Deliciarum Heart and Arrow earrings in yellow gold, set with rubellites and yellow sapphires.
  • Dior Multicolore Printemps earrings
    Dior Multicolore Printemps earrings set with pink spinels, rubies, emeralds, pink sapphires, Paraiba-like tourmalines, sapphires, purple garnets, tsavorite garnets, yellow sapphire and spessartite garnet.
