Most beautiful diamond jewels at Cannes Film Festival

Diamonds rule the red carpet at Cannes, and though they weren't all ice cube size, these celebrities wore them with style and attitude.

20 May 2018
  • Bella Hadid in Bulgari Serpenti bracelets on Cannes red carpet 2018
    Proving that even the most precious diamond jewellery can be worn with a cool attitude, Bella Hadid chose two Bulgari Serpenti high jewellery bracelets one entirely set with diamonds and the other with rubies along with 9.26-carat Burmese sapphire earrings.
  • Jane Fonda in Chopard Green Carpet Fairmined gold and diamond necklace
    Making a style and ethical statement on the red carpet, the ever-elegant Jane Fonda wore a Chopard Green Carpet diamond necklace with ethically sourced diamonds and made of Fairmined gold.
  • Romee Strijd in de GRISOGONO jewellery Cannes Film Festival 2018
    Looking many million dollars, Dutch supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out onto the red carpet for the Opening Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a spectacular coiled de GRISOGONO necklace featuring a 42.53-carat diamond.
  • Alessandra Ambrosio in Boucheron jewels Cannes Red Carpet 2018
    A chilled look from Italian model Alessandra Ambrosio who wore Boucheron’s Nevesta necklace from the Hiver Impérial High Jewellery collection with a 6-carat pear shape green diamond and a 19.69-carat yellow solitaire diamond along with the Ava earrings.
  • Elsa Hosk in Chopard diamonds at Cannes Film Festival
    Swedish model and ex-professional basketball player Elsa Hosk brought old-school glamour to the Cannes red carpet and chose a sufficiently opulent Chopard diamond necklace and bracelet to complete her silver screen siren look. 
    The most gorgeous jewel looks of Cannes 2018
    Winnie Harlow in De Grisogono jewels Cannes Red Carpet 2018
     
