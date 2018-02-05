Love it or hate it Marmite goes for gold

-
The one Marmite Golden Jar produced will be up for grabs on Snatch the gaming app. The firm does not specify if the gold-plated jar will in fact contain any Marmite.
-
Only one example of the gold-plated jar will be produced and at £1,500 it takes the world record as the most expensive Marmite jar ever produced.
-
The Marmite Golden jar unveiled February 2018 was developed in association with The Engravers Guild of London.
-
As well as the one gold-plated jar, Marmite will be offering fans of the black, salty spread a chance to win a personalised Marmite jar from 5th to 11th February.
-
Lovers of Marmite who were not lucky enough to win the golden jar or one of the personalised jars on the Snatch app, can pay £145 for a gold-plated Marmite jar lid available only during February.
-
- -