Love it or hate it Marmite goes for gold

Marmite, the British stalwart of the breakfast table, unveils the most expensive jar ever with an 18-carat gold plated version worth £1,500. 

05 February 2018
  • Marmite Golden jar is worth £1500
    The one Marmite Golden Jar produced will be up for grabs on Snatch the gaming app. The firm does not specify if the gold-plated jar will in fact contain any Marmite. 
  • Close-up of Marmite Golden Jar
    Only one example of the gold-plated jar will be produced and at £1,500 it takes the world record as the most expensive Marmite jar ever produced. 
  • Marmite Golden jar unveiled February 2018
    The Marmite Golden jar unveiled February 2018 was developed in association with The Engravers Guild of London. 
  • Marmite Golden Jar on breakfast table
    As well as the one gold-plated jar, Marmite will be offering fans of the black, salty spread a chance to win a personalised Marmite jar from 5th to 11th February.
  • Marmite Golden Jar lids for sale
    Lovers of Marmite who were not lucky enough to win the golden jar or one of the personalised jars on the Snatch app, can pay £145 for a gold-plated Marmite jar lid available only during February. 
