Jewels from day one at the Couture Show in Las Vegas

Hundreds of emerging and established designers have gathered in Vegas for the Couture Show and over the next few days we'll be bringing you our highlights.

05 June 2017
  • Fernando Jorge Brilliant diamond earrings as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    We celebrated with Fernando Jorge last night as he scooped the award for Best Diamonds Over $20,000 at the Couture Design Awards with these beautifully articulated earrings from the new Brilliant collection - Jorge's first foray into diamonds. In the shape of a leaf, the skeleton-like structure shivers with every move (POA). 
  • Coomi opal bracelet as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Coomi's one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired cuff creeps around the wrist, branching out into precious leaves of tumbled fire opals and Ethiopian Welo opals, polished but still in their natural state (POA).
  • Vhernier Verso cogolong earrings as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Vhernier's sculptural earrings are made from white cogolong, a smooth volcanic stone that is cool to the touch. A fresh interpretation of the Italian jeweller's popular Verso design that was created with summer in mind, the earrings spiral from the front to the back of the ear (POA).
  • Yossi Harari Reyna necklace with coloured gemstones as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Yossi Harari's new Reyna collection shows a more restrained side to this Israeli designer, whose designs in 24-carat gold are the epitome of laid-back luxury. Coloured gemstones cut into different shapes, including a Paraiba tourmaline and watermelon tourmaline, have been set at different points along the gold drops ($2,770). 
  • John Hardy chrysocolla ring as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    With creative director Holly Bonneville-Barden at the helm, John Hardy's latest creations have a refreshing femininity about them. This unique design is part of the new one-of-a-kind cocktail ring collection. The chrysocolla stone, with its myriad shades of green and blue, flecked with brown, was chosen for its unique personality (POA). 
