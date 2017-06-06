The stars who shone on day two of the Couture Show

From brilliant new innovations to bubbling pearls, day two of the Couture Show in Las Vegas was bursting with exciting new designs for 2017. 

06 June 2017
  • Arunashi Colombian emerald and opal ring as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    It's always a pleasure spending time with Arun Bohra of Arunashi. His constant innovation means that you never know what you are going to encounter next. This one-of-a-kind ring layers sets cacholong opal and blue Peruvian opal seamlessly side by side and is crowned with a 5.25-carat Colombian emerald ($108,000).
  • David Webb Woodwork ebony and gold bangles as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    New additions to David Webb's Woodworks collection, launched this week at the Couture Show, bring a 1970s vibe to the collection. Chunky gold buckles create an unapologetically bold silhouette to these wood bracelets in dark ebony and red-hued bloodwood ($19,500 each).
  • Assael Sardian coral and Tahitian pearl ring as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Famous for its top-quality pearls, Assael has upped its Couture Show game with the design-led Bubble collection. This joyful ring sends a froth of different-sized Tahitian pearls over the finger, accompanied by polished spheres of ethical coral from Sardinia ($15,000).
  • Anthony Lent gold moon face ring with diamonds as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Who can resist Anthony Lent's beaming Moon faces? A master goldsmith, I am forever charmed by the depth of expression Lent manages to capture on a surface the size of a small coin. This new diamond-set ring has a twinkle in its eye and would look fabulous worn on the pinky finger ($6,095).
  • Nikos Koulis Universe diamond and clear enamel earrings as seen at Las Vegas Couture 2017
    Nikos Koulis' big launch at the Couture Show is the Lingerie collection, but he has also extended existing ranges with exciting new pieces, including these one-of-a-kind Daisy earrings from the Universe collection. What look like slices of rock crystal are in fact clear enamel, which is something totally new in the jewellery universe ($90,000).
