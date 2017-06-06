The stars who shone on day two of the Couture Show

15
It's always a pleasure spending time with Arun Bohra of Arunashi. His constant innovation means that you never know what you are going to encounter next. This one-of-a-kind ring layers sets cacholong opal and blue Peruvian opal seamlessly side by side and is crowned with a 5.25-carat Colombian emerald ($108,000).
New additions to David Webb's Woodworks collection, launched this week at the Couture Show, bring a 1970s vibe to the collection. Chunky gold buckles create an unapologetically bold silhouette to these wood bracelets in dark ebony and red-hued bloodwood ($19,500 each).
Famous for its top-quality pearls, Assael has upped its Couture Show game with the design-led Bubble collection. This joyful ring sends a froth of different-sized Tahitian pearls over the finger, accompanied by polished spheres of ethical coral from Sardinia ($15,000).
Who can resist Anthony Lent's beaming Moon faces? A master goldsmith, I am forever charmed by the depth of expression Lent manages to capture on a surface the size of a small coin. This new diamond-set ring has a twinkle in its eye and would look fabulous worn on the pinky finger ($6,095).
Nikos Koulis' big launch at the Couture Show is the Lingerie collection, but he has also extended existing ranges with exciting new pieces, including these one-of-a-kind Daisy earrings from the Universe collection. What look like slices of rock crystal are in fact clear enamel, which is something totally new in the jewellery universe ($90,000).
