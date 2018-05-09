Fresh face: Elle Fanning stars in Tiffany campaign

A hip hop version of Moon River by A$AP Ferg, a blue NYC and a beaming Elle Fanning mean Tiffany is reaching out to a new generation.

09 May 2018
15
    Taking over from Audrey Hepburn? Elle Fanning is the star of Tiffany’s new advertising campaign, complete with mini tiara and cool lyrics for Moon River courtesy of hip hop artist A$ap Ferg, released on Spotify. See the new campaign here.
    Elle Fanning takes to the streets of New York in a Tiffany blue hoodie, punching some attitude into a new version of Moon River and bringing a young look to the brand’s 2018 advertising campaign. Watch behind the scenes video here.
    Tiffany paints the town blue for the all-singing and dancing new campaign starring Elle Fanning, dancer Maddie Ziegler and produced by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. Watch behind the scenes video here.
    It looks like the key to engaging with a younger audience is enlisting fresh-faced actress Elle Fanning to promote even some of the more conservative Tiffany jewels like the Keys collection.
    Tiffany's flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York got a make over for the announcement of Elle Fanning as the face of the 2018 brand campaign. See video of Elle Fanning for Tiffany here. 
