Father’s Day cufflinks you can buy today

Deakin & Francis’ range of cufflinks is vast, but its gold collection is where the British brand’s craftsmanship comes to the fore. Painted by hand in olive-green vitreous enamel, a technique that dates back to the Pharoahs, each cufflink is set with a faceted purple amethyst (£3,000). Click on image to buy.
Has he got an eye for great design? Then he will love these Bean cufflinks in green jade and silver, which are the work of Elsa Peretti, who has been designing for Tiffany & Co. since 1974. They may look edible, but Peretti’s iconic bean actually represents the origin of all things – the perfect sentiment for Father’s Day (£990). Click on image to buy.
With its earthy hues and low-key iridescence, labradorite is an easy-to-wear gemstone that just happens to be very fashionable right now. These elegant Trianon cufflinks in 18-carat white gold are crafted in the brand’s Manhattan workshop and finished with a light-blue sapphire (£1,845). Click on image to buy.
The seriously cool designs of Dubai-based NC rocks honour the stylised lines of the Art Deco era but feel totally now. Inspired by sailboats out at sea, these Oceana cufflinks in sterling silver dipped in white rhodium and enamel make a minimalist yet colourful statement ($1,940). Click on image to buy.
