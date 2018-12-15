Best new jewellery books for Christmas

Last minute Christmas gifts for gem lovers that won't break the bank and there is even one just for men and a useful guide to gem-buying around the globe. 

15 December 2018
15
  • Chaumet box set by Assouline books
    Celebrating themes dear to Chaumet, the Place Vendôme jeweller, Mémoire by Assouline offers three tomes on global inspiration, jewels for royalty and the glamorous women who wear them. Price: £58.
  • The art of the jewel by Paula Crevoshay
    Can't make it to Paula Crevoshay's Los Angeles show of 'The Art of the Jewel'? Then the exhibition book will bring to your home all the colour and delight of these exceptional jewels. For sale on Amazon for $69.95.
  • Cover of Jewelry for Gentlemen book
    Published by Thames & Hudson, James Sherwood's new book is the author's first edition dedicated to jewellery and one of the few that focusses solely on this topic with a particular emphasis on London jewellers with beautiful photography shot against men's wear from the best of Savile Row's tailors.  Available from Amazon for £20.96. 
  • Alba Cappellieri Jewellery book
    'Jewellery from Art Nouveau to 3D Printing' by Alba Cappellieri shares the author's vast knowledge of the world of jewellery and with an academic eye takes us through the style changes and elaborate techniques used to create remarkable jewellery from the start of the C20th onwards. Price £55
  • Kim Rix Gemstone detective books
    On a more practical note, Kim Rix's books on how to buy stones when abroad or on holiday offers handy pocket-sized tips on what to look out for and how to buy like a pro. On sale from www.gemstonedetective.com. Australia guide £14.99, others £12.99.
Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

