Boo! We have the best spider jewels for you

For Halloween we have selected our top five spider and cobweb jewels with an eerie beauty that you can wear long after trick or treating has finished.

23 October 2017
  • Wendy Yue spider web ring
    Wendy Yue weaves an alluring gold web set with diamonds and sapphires with a 6-carat tanzanite stone at its heart that has trapped a pink sapphire insect. The ring comes in three parts to be worn as a tanzanite solitaire or with both sides of the web structure.  $15,700
  • Annoushka Love Diamonds Spider Pendant
    Annoushka's Love Diamonds Spider pendant is made of 18 carat blackened rose gold and features eight diamonds. The spider symbolises resourcefulness and creativity. £450
  • Hetting Spider pin
    From the Hong Kong based jeweller Heting each spider can be worn either as a pin or as a ring. The lifelike details of these gold rhodium-plated spiders with tsavorite details include articulated front legs.
  • Deakin & Francis spider cuff links
    Deakin & Francis have used black spinels to decorate the body of these mini spiders complete with ruby red eyes. Made of sterling silver the spiders sit on their gold-plate webs. £450
  • Paul Morelli Spider earrings
    The top part of the gold and diamond earrings by Paul Morelli can be worn as clips or add on the dangling spiders for a creepy but cute effect. The cobweb is dotted with moonstone dew drops and the spiders have ruby eyes. Price: $18,000
  • -
