Boo! We have the best spider jewels for you

Wendy Yue weaves an alluring gold web set with diamonds and sapphires with a 6-carat tanzanite stone at its heart that has trapped a pink sapphire insect. The ring comes in three parts to be worn as a tanzanite solitaire or with both sides of the web structure. $15,700
Annoushka's Love Diamonds Spider pendant is made of 18 carat blackened rose gold and features eight diamonds. The spider symbolises resourcefulness and creativity. £450
From the Hong Kong based jeweller Heting each spider can be worn either as a pin or as a ring. The lifelike details of these gold rhodium-plated spiders with tsavorite details include articulated front legs.
Deakin & Francis have used black spinels to decorate the body of these mini spiders complete with ruby red eyes. Made of sterling silver the spiders sit on their gold-plate webs. £450
The top part of the gold and diamond earrings by Paul Morelli can be worn as clips or add on the dangling spiders for a creepy but cute effect. The cobweb is dotted with moonstone dew drops and the spiders have ruby eyes. Price: $18,000
