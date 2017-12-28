Best red carpet jewel looks of 2017

-
Pretty in pink: Jasmine Saunders aka Golden Barbie opted for lushly coloured amethysts paired with pink tourmaline drops in Bulgari's new Festa necklace, which she wore to the launch of the collection in Venice.
-
American model Emily Ratajkowski’s barely-there slip dress was overshadowed by my favourite jewel from the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival: a high jewellery necklace from Bulgari’s Heritage collection. The magnificent medallion-style necklace dates from 1969 and is set with rubies, diamonds and a huge cabochon emerald. Image: Getty
-
Jessica Biel’s sensational Kaufman Franco dress needed some equally sensational jewels and Tiffany obliged with my favourite look of the night: this Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection.
-
Rihanna throws some shade on the red carpet for the premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s Okja in a handful of emerald rings, a black nephrite cuff set with a 31.95-carat emeralds and diamond and emerald earrings from the Bajan pop star’s new high jewellery collection for Chopard.
-
-
- -