Tickle her pink this Christmas with the perfect gift

Our selection of unusual and luxurious Christmas jewels and watches for the woman who has it all.

14 December 2017
  • Pomellato Pink Hawaiian Peony rhodochrosite ring
    The unique pink hard stone in Pomellato's Pink Hawaiian Peony ring, which was created to celebrate Pomellato's 50th anniversary, is a rhodochrosite, accentuated by emeralds (POA).
  • Vhernier Palloncino balloon single earring
    Vhernier Palloncino or balloon single earring made of rock crystal set over blue abalone made with white gold and diamonds. 
  • Lydia Courteille Koi carp earrings
    Lydia Courteille Koi carp earrings from the Autumne à Pekin collection set with rubies, yellow and blue sapphires, tsavorites and hauynites with ice jade discs. 
  • La Mini D de Dior watch with opal dial and diamond bezel
    La Mini D de Dior 19mm watch in white gold with an opal dial and diamond bezel and crown (POA). 
  • Abeille de Chaumet tanzanite and aquamarine bee brooch
    Abeille de Chaumet brooch in white gold, set with brilliant-cut diamonds, a pear-shaped purple tanzanite and pear-shaped aquamarine (POA).
