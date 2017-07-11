Most memorable diamond jewels from Paris Couture Week

Last week, the top jewellers in Paris launched new high jewellery collections in tandem with the couture catwalk shows. These are our sparkling highlights.

11 July 2017
  • NIRAV MODI Sakura high jewellery diamond necklace
    Making diamonds appear to float above the skin is a speciality of NIRAV MODI. The knife-edge settings used in this new Sakura necklace, which features more than 100 raised emerald-cut diamonds surrounded by pink gold, petal-shaped frames micro-set with diamonds, give this one-of-a-kind piece a beautiful delicacy (POA). 
  • Valerie Messika Man Ray Tie diamond necklace
    Valérie Messika has made the world’s most valuable gemstone fashionable and very wearable. “Endlessly transformable” is how she describes the new Man Ray Tie necklace, which is set with hundreds of marquise diamonds on a flexible gold mesh and can be worn as a tie or choker, with or without the addition of a 1.00-carat pear-cut diamond drop (POA).
  • Alexandre Reza high jewellery diamond necklace
    A perfect example of how beautifully rose gold and diamonds go together, Alexandre Reza’s high jewellery necklace features two pear-cut diamonds facing one another, with oval-cut gems framing the neck. An open gold structure finished with tiny gold beading elevates the diamonds off the skin, allowing the light shine to shine through them (POA). 
  • David Morris 2.01-carat Fancy Vivid pink diamond ring
    David Morris marked the six-month anniversary of the opening of its Rue Saint Honoré boutique by showcasing a range of high jewellery united by a pink theme. The pretty setting of this rare 2.01-carat Fancy Vivid pink diamond is typical of this London jeweller, whose love of florals is matched by his passion for exceptional gemstones (POA).  
  • De Beers Soothing Lotus rough and cut diamond necklace
    I love De Beers’ new high jewellery collection, which is a celebration of the lotus flower, but the standout piece for me is the Soothing Lotus necklace, which took 1,100 hours of work. A brave and beautiful jewel, white diamonds have been artfully set alongside yellow, brown and green-grey rough diamonds to create something truly original (POA).
