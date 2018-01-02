Best colour jewels of 2017

Bright and brilliant, Maria Doulton selects the five jewels of 2017 that use gemstone colours to their full potential for us a rainbow of uplifting hues. 

15
  • Bulgari Festa Palloncini balloon high jewellery necklace
    A cluster of colourful balloons form the Palloncini high jewellery necklace by Bulgari, each carved from amethyst, aquamarine, emerald and pink tourmalines with diamond-set ribbons streaming behind them (POA). 
  • Boghossian white chalcedony, paraiba tourmaline and diamond ring
    Smooth white chalcedony has been carved in the shape of a flower in this Boghossian ring, at the heart of which sits a 1.52-carat diamond set into a 5.50-carat Paraiba tourmaline (POA). 
  • Cartier Résonances collection Hyperbole necklace
    Cartier sets a majestic 140.21-carat cabochon-cut emerald amongst rows of dozens of geometrically arranged diamonds in the Résonances Hyperbole jewel, which transforms into a tiara.
  • Wallace Chan Birth and Blossom earrings
    Wallace Chan’s Birth and Blossom earrings feature two 30.88-carat emerald drops suspended from titanimun stems set with pearls, diamonds and pink sapphires that emerge from two pearls (POA).. 
  • Dior Yellow Diamond Colonnade Grove ring
    The Yellow Diamond Colonnade Grove ring features an impressive yellow diamond that is almost obscured by the lush foliage surrounding it of rich orange mandarine garnets, tsavorites, rubies, diamonds and sapphires. 
  • -

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

