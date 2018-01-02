Best colour jewels of 2017

-
Cartier sets a majestic 140.21-carat cabochon-cut emerald amongst rows of dozens of geometrically arranged diamonds in the Résonances Hyperbole jewel, which transforms into a tiara.
Bright and brilliant, Maria Doulton selects the five jewels of 2017 that use gemstone colours to their full potential for us a rainbow of uplifting hues.02 January 2018 by MARIA DOULTON
