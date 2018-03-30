The Beasts of Basel: best animal jewels

From fish to frogs and dogs, we track down the cutest animal jewels on show at Baselworld 2018.

30 March 2018
  • Stenzhorn diamond frog ring
    Set in diamonds and with tsavorite eyes this frog ring from German jewellery house Stenzhorn is part of a large family of amphibians, large and small in a wide range of gem-setting options.  Previous image: Palmiero carved carnelian fish pendant. 
  • DreamBoule Nemo and pearls fish ring
    New to the jewellery world is Milan-based DreamBoule that create landscapes in liquid filled bubbles like this Nemo and Pearls ring. When shaken gold flakes drift through the liquid to create a snow globe for the finger.
  • de Grisogono Piranha fish earrings
    Taking asymmetry to new levels, these playful Melody of Colour earrings by Geneva jewellery house de Grisogono feature a voracious sapphire, diamond and amethyst piranha fish chasing a shoal of tiddlers. 
  • Alessio Boschi micro mosaic dog brooch
    Alessio Boschi transformed a 19th century Italian micro mosaic of a dog into a sumptuous jewel that can be worn as a brooch or pendant. The back of the jewel is decorated with canine and Roman motifs including a diamond-set dog's paw and bone. 
  • Roberto Coin dog bracelet
    Just in time for year of the dog, Italian jeweller Roberto Coin, who has one of the largest collections of animal jewels, presents this gold terrier bracelet. 
