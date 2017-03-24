Jewels from day two at Baselworld

15
Marco Bicego's bestselling Lunaria collection gets an ultra-feminine update with the addition of mother-of-pearl. It took Marco over a year to work out how to cut and polish the slivers of mother-of-pearl without damaging them (sautoir with gold and diamond pave £25,640; ring £2,810).
We were all wondering what this icy, opaque stone, cut into a perfect sphere, was. The answer is frozen quartz, paired with a deep-pink pear-cut rubellite - a daring and unusual combination that could only be by de GRISOGONO.
This was a first for The Jewellery Editor: a pearl shoulder jewel that drapes over the arm, held in place by a diamond brooch. The creator? Mikimoto, of course (POA).
Greek jeweller Eugenie Niarchos, aka Venyx World, recently launched the Elementa collection. The piece that shone the brightest was this Anina pendant, set with a luminous 8.26-carat Ethiopian opal visible through the intricate goldwork on the reverse of the pendant (£6,000).
A new-to-us brand we discovered at Baselworld, this Hokusai ring and earrings by French jewellery house Garaude were inspired by the famous artwork The Great Wave by the Japanese ukiyo-e artist (ring €1,750 ).
