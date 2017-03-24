Jewels from day two at Baselworld

Day two at Baselworld was a busy one, filled with hundreds of jewels. Here are just a few of the highlights. 

24 March 2017
  • Marco Bicego Lunaria collection with mother-of-pearl
    Marco Bicego's bestselling Lunaria collection gets an ultra-feminine update with the addition of mother-of-pearl. It took Marco over a year to work out how to cut and polish the slivers of mother-of-pearl without damaging them (sautoir with gold and diamond pave £25,640; ring £2,810). 
  • de GRISOGONO frozen quartz bangle
    We were all wondering what this icy, opaque stone, cut into a perfect sphere, was. The answer is frozen quartz, paired with a deep-pink pear-cut rubellite - a daring and unusual combination that could only be by de GRISOGONO. 
  • Mikimoto pearl shoulder jewel with diamond brooch
    This was a first for The Jewellery Editor: a pearl shoulder jewel that drapes over the arm, held in place by a diamond brooch. The creator? Mikimoto, of course (POA). 
  • Venyx World Elementa collection Anina pendant
    Greek jeweller Eugenie Niarchos, aka Venyx World, recently launched the Elementa collection. The piece that shone the brightest was this Anina pendant, set with a luminous 8.26-carat Ethiopian opal visible through the intricate goldwork on the reverse of the pendant (£6,000).
  • Garaude Wave ring and earrings
    A new-to-us brand we discovered at Baselworld, this Hokusai ring and earrings by French jewellery house Garaude were inspired by the famous artwork The Great Wave by the Japanese ukiyo-e artist (ring €1,750 ).
