Jewels from our final day at Baselworld

The most fun of the fair was had with Alessio Boschi, whose imagination knows no bounds. Alessio found this baroque Keshi pearl a year ago, took one look at it and decided it resembled the face of a shark. And, as always with Alessio, it comes with a surprise: a tummy that opens to reveal a pair of shark fin earrings (POA).
New to Baselworld, we left Vishal Kothari’s booth blinking from all the dazzling carats. Founder and creative director behind new Indian brand VAK, Vishal is transforming the most traditional of Indian diamonds into something very contemporary. High end and small scale, this Mumbai jeweller is one to watch (POA).
Georg Jensen revisits its sleek, sculpted Michelsen cuff at Baselworld in silver and tiger’s eye (pictured), onyx and blue topaz. The result is a very cool new look for this statement jewel, at a very reasonable price (£2,950).
We’re a sucker for Roberto Coin’s Octopus ring, set with blue sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and diamonds. We’ve seen lots of cute critters at Baselworld this year - story coming soon (£22,390).
Australian South Sea pearl farmer and jewellery designer Autore launched Stardust at Baselworld, one of my favourite collections of the fair. Journeying through the solar system, interpreting different galaxies along the way, these swirling rings are among many out-of-this world pieces (POA).
