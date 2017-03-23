Jewels from day one at Baselworld

Our first day in Basel was stuffed with sensational jewellery. Here are our favourites.

23 March 2017
  • Messika diamond collar necklace
    Messika founder and designer Valerie’s fresh and fun take on diamonds has brought this classic gem to the attention of a new generation. This one-of-a-kind high jewellery collar is incredibly light and packed with diamonds.
  • Graff Helter Skelter rings
    Good things come in threes, and at Graff we were greeted with this trio of rings. Called the Helter Skelter, each gem has been cut specifically to fit the complex swirling design. 
  • Bayco Burmese ruby ring
    At Bayco they saved the best till last: a 15.09-carat unheated Burmese ruby with an eight-figure price tag, re-cut from an estate jewel. You won’t see many like this in your lifetime.
  • Christina Debs Lace rings
    Beirut-based designer Christina Debs debuted a new collection called Lace, with a fun mix-and-match element. Incredibly flexible and very easy to wear, our favourites were the rings, which you can wear whichever way you like.
  • Jacob & Co Vivid green diamond ring
    Jacob & Co’s 2.40-carat green diamond might not have been the biggest we’ve seen today, but it was one of the most memorable. The zesty Fancy Vivid shade, with lime undertones, is so rare, this colourful creation retails for over $2 million.
CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 17 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and SIHH fairs, searching out pretty things. Claire joined The ...

