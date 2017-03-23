Jewels from day one at Baselworld

15
-
Messika founder and designer Valerie’s fresh and fun take on diamonds has brought this classic gem to the attention of a new generation. This one-of-a-kind high jewellery collar is incredibly light and packed with diamonds.
-
Good things come in threes, and at Graff we were greeted with this trio of rings. Called the Helter Skelter, each gem has been cut specifically to fit the complex swirling design.
-
At Bayco they saved the best till last: a 15.09-carat unheated Burmese ruby with an eight-figure price tag, re-cut from an estate jewel. You won’t see many like this in your lifetime.
-
Beirut-based designer Christina Debs debuted a new collection called Lace, with a fun mix-and-match element. Incredibly flexible and very easy to wear, our favourites were the rings, which you can wear whichever way you like.
-
Jacob & Co’s 2.40-carat green diamond might not have been the biggest we’ve seen today, but it was one of the most memorable. The zesty Fancy Vivid shade, with lime undertones, is so rare, this colourful creation retails for over $2 million.
-
-